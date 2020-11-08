Sponsored: Every week, What’s On highlights its favourite activities on offer as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Which ones will you sign up for?

Remember back in January when you promised to eat more greens, drag yourself to the gym at least three times a week, and live your best life? Well, chances are, a handful of mega 2020 obstacles got in the way. But before you admit defeat, Dubai has one sneaky ace up its sleeve: The Dubai Fitness Challenge – our chance to right a few wrongs in just 30 days. With three amazing Fitness Villages, safe new workout zones, and an online hub with loads of free virtual workouts, Dubai Fitness Challenge is back and bigger than ever before. Here’s what we’ll be signing up for this week – and we hope to see you there…

Roll with the punches at Sheild Me Combat Club

Daily

DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach

So you wanna be a boxer? You don’t need to be built like Sylvester Stallone to get into the ring – Dubai Fitness Challenge’s new Shield Me Combat Club offers fun training for all levels, from total beginner to professional boxing. Learn to box by numbers as you smash hanging bags, or master the art of muay Thai. Find this week’s timetable and book your session here.

Sign up for a virtual yoga class

Monday, November 2

Virtual

Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t stay active, and Dubai Fitness Challenge is making sure of that. A little yoga or Pilates just might be your best bet for maintaining some semblance of sanity while staying at home. Celebrated Dubai-based teacher Amelia Mcgahan is offering free virtual class suitable for all abilities. Check out Dubai Fitness Challenges’ virtual hub for a vast selection of virtual workouts to sign up for. Find the full line-up of virtual classes here.

Train across the city at a free workout station

Daily

Various locations

As everyone and their dog is likely taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge this year, there’s no excuse not to get out there and keep fit with the rest of them. But after splashing out on a pair of running trainers or indulging in some lush new lycra, sometimes there’s not much left in the bank for exercise classes. Thankfully, working up a sweat as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge doesn’t cost a thing. With City Is A Gym, there are 30 free workout stations across the city to try including at Skydive Dubai, JLT, La Mer and Arabian Ranches. Simply head to the location, find the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag pole, scan the QR code, and follow the free workout provided. Find your next workout location here.

Bounce hard at Fitbit Rebounder

Daily

DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach

You know what’s awesome? Trampolines. You know what’s even more awesome? A trampoline park that’s outdoors. And you more what’s even awesomer? You at an outdoor trampoline park doing backflips with your best friends. Fitbit Rebounder is a new zone located at the DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach this year and comes complete with trampolines and jumping classes. Yeah, dreams really do come true. Book here.

Climb up The Arch

Daily from November 6

Mai Dubai Festival City Fitness Village

After seeing 127 hours, rock climbing in the real world became a lot less appealing. But strapping on a harness to scale The Arch in the heart of Festival City is totally doable, especially when there are five different routes to choose from. If you’re not up for the challenge, The Arch also offers a 230-metre zip line, a 13-metre platform to jump from, and a giant inflatable jump bag, which you can leap onto from platform four or six metres up. Book here.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage residents to work out for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. It is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, and takes place from October 30 to November 28 with a variety of free workouts to sign up for across the city. For a complete list of events, register via dubaifitnesschallenge.com

