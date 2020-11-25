Sponsored: Beach Rotana’s all inclusive deal gets you access to nine restaurants and bars…

One of our favourite things about 2020, has been the incredible staycation deals that have popped up in our backyard.

The restrictions on international travel have given us an opportunity to explore and appreciate the beauty in our own emirate. As well as save a fortune on plane tickets.

It means we’ve been able to take advantage of incredible homegrown holiday packages like the All-inclusive Dine Around Stay at Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi. It gives you a 30 per cent discount on the room rate, access to the hotel’s nine signature restaurants, bars and lounges as well as 20 per cent off on spa treatments.

The breathtaking, beachfront property is currently offering two all-in packages, the ‘Classic’ version (which includes soft drinks) and the ‘Premium’ option (which includes adult beverages).

Guests on either plan can enjoy buffet breakfast at Essence. But lunch and dinner are where you can really go on some grand gastronomic adventures.

There are choice cuts at steakhouse Rodeo Grill; aromatic Indian delights at Indigo; authentic Italian carbs at Prego’s; Pan-Pacific fare at Trader Vic’s; the very best of German cuisine at Brauhaus; American-Japanese fusion foods at Benihana; healthy grills at The Garden by Bay View or Bay View, and kids get access to a signature menu in every single restaurant.

And there are plenty more reasons to visit Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi. This luxurious five-star resort is set against a 120-metre stretch of private shoreline, it features a beach club with infinity pool, and there’s a huge selection of indulgent treatments available at the relaxing, Zen the spa.

There’s also a gym, two beach bars, dedicated children’s play areas and pool, sports courts, watersports facilities and more.

To book your stay, visit the rotanatimes.com website now

Beach Rotana, Al Zahiyah. Tel: (02) 697 9000

