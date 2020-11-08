See you on the sand…

White Beach at Atlantis The Palm has relaunched Burn, a day-to-night affair that takes you from brunch to the beach.

Things kick off at noon on Friday, with a leisurely brunch in beachy-chic White Restaurant. To start, you’ll share nine delicious appetisers with a Mediterranean bent. Highlights from Chef Ibrahim include the tuna tartare, smoked duck egg Benedict, burrata and truffle pizzetta, and smoked salmon blinis.

Next, you’ll have your choice of main courses from a menu that includes chargrilled octopus, roast beef, blow-torched salmon and squid ink risotto. Dessert sees a return to sharing, with a platter of mini sweets, including the signature funky monkey bread, and custardy bougatsa.

Burn brunch packages start at Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, and Dhs525 for the Champagne package. Under 21s are allowed to partake in the brunch at White Restaurant, but White Beach remains the domain of adults only.

Once you’ve finished dining, the real fun begins. From 4pm, brunch-goers are invited to kick off their shoes and slip into their swimsuit, with White Beach’s private stretch of sand and glam infinity pool at your disposal.

If you want to dive right into the beach party and skip the brunch, you can purchase a day pass to White Beach for Dhs300, with Dhs200 redeemable on food and drinks. White beach is open from 10am, and there’ll be DJs and live entertainment throughout the day and night, with plenty of Instagrammable moments.

Burn at White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Burn brunch at White Restaurant, Fri, noon to 4pm, White Beach open from 10am. Dhs395 brunch package with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with Champagne. White Beach, Dhs300 with Dhs200 in credit. White Restaurant welcomes all ages, White Beach is 21+. Tel: (0)55 200 4321. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club