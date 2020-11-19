Can you keep a secret?

Surely one of the best things about Christmas is the anticipation. The festive feeling in the air, the daily advent calendar countdowns, and the inevitable wait to open all of the presents under the tree… This year, one of Dubai’s best-loved restaurants is adding to that sense of anticipation by transforming into a winter wonderland – and for now, they’re keeping the location a tightly held secret.

Here’s what we know about this secret Christmas pop-up in Dubai…

It’s going to be oh so Instagrammable

From November 30, a well-known restaurant in Souk Madinat will be transformed into a winter wonderland, promising Insta-perfect scenes for those who are lucky enough to attend.

And family-friendly

With a Christmas sleigh for photo opps, and appearances from Santa Claus, the Gingerbread Man and Frosty the Snowman, this secret Christmas pop-up in Dubai will bring festive cheer for the whole family. Little ones can even jot down their wishlist to Santa at the letter-writing station.

Did we mention the food?

Cheeses, cold cuts and smoked salmon to start. Your choice of roast turkey, beef, duck or vegetables for mains. And sharing desserts of chocolate fondue, Christmas pudding and fruits. The menu alone is reason enough to book a spot at the festive pop-up restaurant. It’s priced at Dhs275 for four course, and Dhs325 with a two-hour drinks package. You can purchase additional drinking hours for Dhs99.

Anything else you can share?

The Christmas pop-up will run from December 1 to January 8, from noon to 1am daily. While the exact location is still being held tight, we can reveal that it’s in a super-accessible location in Souk Madinat, with free parking to boot.

To book your spot at this brilliant Christmas pop-up restaurant, tel: (0)58 108 2463. The location details in Souk Madinat will be sent to you on Monday November 30.