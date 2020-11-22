Sponsored: Torno Sabato offers serene scenes, and sublime Italian cuisine…

If we take the trouble to seek out authentic Italian food, then we should also ensure we honour the spirit it was intended to be enjoyed in.

A long and laidback affair, savouring flavours and sharing the experience with those most-dear. And that’s exactly what’s on the menu, at Torno Subito’s Saturday lunch, Torno Sabato — which appropriately translates as ‘I’ll be back Saturday’.

You’ll find the restaurant at the stunning W Dubai – The Palm resort, and taking full advantage of the Italian Riviera-esque surrounds, you can choose to stage your Mediterranean feast in one of their luxurious beach cabanas.

When in Rome

Taking place between 1pm and 4pm every Saturday, guests can work their way through a grand tour of fine Italian cuisine, presented in the traditional sharing style.

Enjoy the real Dolce Vita with packages starting at just Dhs249 (or Dhs349 for the free-flow house beverage package).

The Torno Sabato menu changes every week, to keep things fresh and allow the chefs to make the most of seasonal produce. But signature servings, like the selection of traditional hot and cold Italian anti-pasto, provide a consistent reason to ‘come back’ each Saturday.

Expect extravagant pasta, real Neapolitan-style pizza, choice cuts, fresh fish, classic Italian desserts, visits to the Gelato Cart and a range of house and sparkling beverages.

It’s a sophisticated alternative to brunch, rich with Sardinian island vibes, and we can’t think of a more perfect spot for a date, lunch till late, or to celebrate with mates.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, every Saturday 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs249. Tel: (04) 245 5800, @tornosubitodubai

Images: Provided