The countdown is on!

It’s finally the festive season and there are plenty of things to look forward to such as putting up the tree and decorating, presents and spending time with loved ones over a great festive meal.

If you’ve taken on the task of hosting this year, take the pressure off your shoulders a bit and order in dinner with all the trimmings from some of the top places in Abu Dhabi.

Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel

Enjoy these festive goodies in the comfort of your home. The succulent, perfectly roasted turkey weighing 5 to 6kg will cost you just Dhs450 for your party of 6. They even have a 8 to 9kg turkey. Add on sides such as roasted or mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and Brussel sprouts for an additional fee. They have sweet treats such as a yule log, German stollen and a traditional Christmas cake, too. Orders can be placed here and need to be collected from the hotel.

Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 441 5900. @afoclubandhotel

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Apart from a delicious turkey, you will also get flavoursome extras: roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce. The turkey is available in two sizes: Dhs550 for a 5 to 6kg bird and Dhs650 for an 8 to 10kg bird. It will be prepared by the talented chefs at Ingredients and you can order until January 1, 2021.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, Abu Dhabi, available until Jan 1. Tel: (0)2 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Circle Cafe

The annual festive turkey box from Circle Cafe is back this year and it’s available until January 8. The box starts from Dhs349 and includes a roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing or oriental rice, mashed potatoes, a whole pumpkin pie and more. Order via WhatsApp on 056 771 4908 or online here. Order at least 24 hours in advance.

Circle Cafe, Abu Dhabi, until Jan 8. Tel: (800) 247 253. circle-cafe.com

Courtyard by Marriott WTC

Prices start from Dhs499 for a turkey that comes with gravy, sautéed vegetables, parsley potato, honey roasted sweet potato and more. Order 48 hours in advance.

Courtyard by Marriott WTC, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)52 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

From soul-warming soups, savoury appetizers, turkey, prime roasts and more – you can order it all. Don’t forget to add on a yule log or mince pie so you can end your meal on a sweet note. Available from December 6 to Jan 1. You will need to book 48 hours in advance. Want to know more about the menu? Call 02 698 8137 or email reservation.table@dusit.com Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Abu Dhabi, from Dec 6 to Jan 1. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. dusit.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Turkey to go is back at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr from November 20 to January 7, 2021. Apart from a whole roasted turkey, you will also get roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli, cranberry sauce and freshly baked rolls. It will cost Dhs570. Christmas dessert will be available from November 20 to January 7. You will need to book 24 hours in advance. Pick it up yourself or it’s Dhs50 extra for delivery.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, from Nov 20 to Jan 7. Tel: (02) 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

At Market Kitchen, you will get a turkey with all the trimmings, chipolata stuffing, honey roasted butternut squash, root vegetables, Brussel sprouts, rosemary roasted potatoes and cranberry sauce. There’s a turkey for Dhs450, one for Dhs550 and another for Dhs650 – pick one depending on the size of your family.

Order in from PJ ‘Reilly’s and you will get a bird with all the trimmings, chipolata stuffing, honey roasted butternut squash, root vegetables, bacon roasted Brussel sprouts, rosemary roasted potatoes and cranberry sauce and traditional Christmas pudding. Prices start from Dhs600.