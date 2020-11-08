Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America…

The world watched on as Democrat, Joseph Biden Jr. was announced the next President of the United States of America last night on Saturday, November 7 after securing over 270 electoral votes.

The UAE Rulers were also tuned in and took to Twitter to congratulate the new US President-elect and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris . We look forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations. pic.twitter.com/DiBiXu7JMh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted ‘Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.’

The Ruler of Dubai went on to state that he looked forward to strengthening the UAE-US five-decade enduring and strategic relations.

ALSO READ: New UAE law allows unmarried couples to live together

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces also sent out a tweet congratulating the team on winning the US elections.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 7, 2020

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stated that he looked forward to strengthening the relationship between the UAE and the USA and wished the best for the American people.

Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America. Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the office.

Images: Sheikh Mohammed Twitter