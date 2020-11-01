Get a taste of the vegan lifestyle…

November 1 marks World Vegan Day, so whether you’ve already adopted a plant-based lifestyle or just fancy giving it a go, here are some awesome deals and spots in Dubai to check out.

Many of the spots listed below will have deals running throughout the week or for the entire month of November, so it’s worth checking out.

Here are 12 great ways to spend World Vegan Day

Bounty Beets

This picture-perfect cafe has launched a new vegan menu that includes zucchini taco shells stuffed with vegan meat and guacamole, sweet potato gnocchi, savoury pancakes and more. They even have treats for the sweet tooth including a Nutella and peanut ice-cream, caramel cheese case and more. The colourful cafe is open daily from 8am to 10pm but the vegan menu is available only from 12pm onwards. However, it will be a permanent addition to the regular menu.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open daily 8am to 10pm, vegan menu available from noon onwards. Tel: (04) 399 4141. bountybeetsdubai.com

Brooklyn Creamery

Two new cruelty and dairy-free flavours have been added to the Brooklyn Creamery delicious range. The salted peanut butter has real salted peanut butter swirls blended with deliciously rich peanut butter ice cream and a crunch that comes from the peanut praline bites. For fans of fruit, there’s the acai berry sorbet. It comes loaded with real acai berry pulp and has real banana, blueberries and a hint of lemon juice. They have other vegan flavours available too such as lotta chocolate, berry 3x, chocolate and coconut and more. It is available on Deliveroo, and via The Brooklyn Creamery’s own web store.

thebrooklyncreamery.ae

Brunch & Cake

This restaurant will be celebrating the day with a brand new plant-based menu. It will include dishes like scrambled egg (tofu) breakfast, full veggie breakfast, avocado, vegan chickpea omelette and more. Additionally, a complimentary vegan cheesecake (pictured) will be served to dine-in customers on November 1.

Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Block C, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (800) 472 6362. @brunchandcakedubai

Coco Yogo Vegan Kitchen

Have allergies or intolerances? The treats at Coco Yogo are ones you need to try. They have an array of vegan cheesecakes, ice creams, nut butters and even doughnuts – and they are 100 per cent vegan. Head to their website here to get 50 per cent off anything on the menu for the entire week.

cocoyogo.com

Fern N Petals

All of the classic desserts at Ferns N Petals have been ‘veganised’ to celebrate World Vegan Day. Included in the collection are black forest, white forest, lotus biscoff, classic chocolate and chocolate rainbow cake. The full range is available to purchase online here and delivery is available across the UAE.

fnp.ae

Freakin’ Healthy

Freakin Healthy is a clean eating brand that every vegan or healthy eater in Dubai knows about. They have a variety of tasty (and healthy) snacks available and have just launched something that peanut butter fans will go nuts over – a peanut butter protein ball. It is made from 100 per cent natural ingredients; no added sugar, dairy, eggs; and is naturally gluten-free. Not a fan of peanut butter? They have coconut hazelnut, almond coconut and raw chocolate available in their protein balls too. Head to their website here to see all their products and add to cart.

freakinhealthy.com

Freedom Pizza

If you’re vegan and love pizza, you would have definitely tried the ever-popular beyond pizza with beyond meat or Team Angel Wolf pizza at Freedom Pizza. Celebrating World Vegan Day all week long, you will get a free small vegan pizza, cheesy breadstixx or a cheesecake when you spend Dhs35. Order has to be done online on their website.

Freedom Pizza, freedompizza.ae

Fuchsia Urban Thai

With each order of a vegan main on World Vegan Day, enjoy a complimentary starter dish of Corn Fritters. The fresh sweet kernels will be served dipped in homemade better and seasoned with kaffir lime leaves. You’ll also get spicy tamarind chutney on the side if you want to kick up the heat level. The menu itself is filled with 25 items full of healthy dishes to keep things fresh with all the vegan visitors

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (04) 425 3080, Barsha Heights, Dubai, deal available only on Nov 1. Tel: (04) 361 7117, noon to 11pm, fuchsiame.com

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Delicious crafted vegetarian and vegans burgers have been added to the menu at GBK which you can sink your teeth into on November 1. The vegan Californian is loaded with a pan-friend bean patty, topped with vegan cheddar, avo, harissa mayo, onions, relish and salad. Vegetarian options include the jalapeno overload burger and classic cheese. Burgers can also be ordered online on their app ‘GBK UAE’. Use the code 25GBK to avail of a whopping 25 per cent off.

GBK, several locations across Dubai – DIFC, Mirdif City Centre, Jumeirah Lake Tower (Cluster J) @gbk_mena

Marks & Spencer

It’s November which makes it absolutely fine to start ordering your Christmas tree and listening to carols. The iconic British retailer Marks & Spencer is also celebrating with the launch of its largest-ever selection of plant-based Christmas food. There’s indulgent truffles (pictured), mince pies, appetisers and more that will delight both vegans and non-vegans alike. These delicious treats and more will be available on the M&S Food app and in stores.

Marks & Spencer, available on M&S Food app or in stores at Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk and The Springs Souk. @marksandspencerme

One Life Kitchen & Cafe

This cafe in D3 is offering 50 per cent off their vegan dishes on November 1. If you fancy a burger, try the beetroot burger or if curry is on your mind, try the red Thai curry. In addition to this, they also have curated a speciality vegan menu that will be available all month long for just Dhs115. The four-course vegan menu includes soup, a salad, a main course and dessert plus a beverage.

One Life Kitchen & Cafe, Dubai Design District, Building 5, Dubai, open daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 513 4727. onelifedxb.com

Shanghai Me

On November 1, head to Shanghai Me and indulge in some sumptuous plant-based dishes. Stand-out dishes include steamed wild mushroom dumplings (pictured), aubergine salad with tomatoes and spring onion, vegetable spring rolls and more. Other highlights include the grilled sweetcorn with shiso butter and wok aubergine in chilli bean sauce. Prices for the appetizer start from Dhs25 and for the main courses it’s Dhs40 and above.

Shanghai Me, Podium Level, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Tropicool

Order your delicious vegan smoothie or bowl to celebrate world vegan day. They are available at Dubai Mall (Zabeel extension) and online on Zomato, Talabat or Deliveroo. For every two Tropicool sold, a tree gets planted in the Brazilian Amazon.

Tropicool, The Dubai Mall – Zabeel Extension, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. tropicool.co

Wavebreaker Beach Restaurant & Grill

This beachside venue is offering its signature vegan salted caramel crème brûlée for free when you order any main dish from their plant-based selection on the menu. Opt to tuck into a hearty Wavebreaker vegan burger, pasta bolognese or crunch on the grilled mushroom tacos. The vegan indulgent crème brûlée is made with almond milk and served with wild berries.

Wavebreaker Beach Restaurant & Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Dubai, free crème brûlée on Nov 1, 4pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 318 2319. hilton.com

Images: supplied