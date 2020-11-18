Happy Feet at the ready…

You can now enjoy a morning coffee and a bite to eat with cute characters by your side at Ski Dubai. The snowy attraction has launched a new deal where guests can interact with penguins as they wake up and begin their day.

For Dhs65 you can pick a dish, a hot drink and a seat at North 28 from 8.30am to witness the alluring animals wake up and go for wander. Dishes include shakshuka, pancakes, omelette, eggs Benedict and more.

If you want to really interact with the penguins, you can upgrade to the next package which includes the breakfast, plus a morning walk around the slopes for Dhs150.

If you haven’t had the chance before, it’s worth the extra investment to experience a closer interaction with the intriguing animals. You’ll walk with the Penguin Curator who will be happy to answer any and all questions.

After breakfast at North 28, you’ll make your way into Ski Dubai’s entrance to get changed into the snow gear. Once suited and booted you’ll be guided inside to the Penguin Enclosure.

From there it’s a (very slow) stroll up towards the beginners slope of the main ski area. It’s a bit like walking small children to school, except you can’t bribe them with ice-cream for good behaviour (fish is a lot more effective).

You’ll also have some time to sit down and get close to the penguins, observing their different character traits and learning more about their habitat.

The new activation will run every Tuesday and Thursday until March, when the penguins will begin to wake up much later. Breakfast starts from 8.30am, while the walk will begin around 9.15am until 10am.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8.30am to 10am, Dhs65 breakfast, Dhs150 breakfast and walk. skidxb.com