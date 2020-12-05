Sponsored: From festive dinners whipped up by a 3-star Michelin chef to a lavish New Year’s Eve gala dinner…

If you’re still yet to make plans for the festive season, luxurious beachfront resort Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has a few suggestions for you, which promise gourmet cuisine, spectacular surroundings, and one of the biggest – and best – gala dinners in town.

SOCIAL FESTIVE DINNER at Social by Heinz Beck

24 and 25 December, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Celebrate Christmas the Italian way at Social by Heinz Beck. As is tradition in Italy, Social by Heinz Beck is serving a seafood-inspired menu infused with the exquisite fine dining flair of 3-star Michelin Chef Heinz Beck. The four-course set menu includes crispy fried tiger prawns, lobster “button” with Beluga caviar, salmon fillet with white truffle, and creative desserts.

Prices: Dhs400 per person with soft drinks, Dhs600 per person with wine pairings.

CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH at Social by Heinz Beck

25 December, 12.30pm to 4pm

If it’s a Christmas lunch you’re after however, check out this special four-course menu of Italian holiday classics that are perfect for sharing. Crafted by Heinz Beck, the Social Christmas Lunch begins with lavish starters such as seafood salad, wagyu beef cold cuts, and duck foie gras terrine, followed by Italian festive favourites capon tortellini and a traditional lamb rack with crushed potato. Dine alfresco on the beautiful terrace or choose the elegant dining room where a saxophonist plays.

Prices: Dhs400 per person with soft drinks, Dhs600 per person with house drinks.

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH at Mezzerie

25 December, 1pm to 4pm

Waldorf Astoria’s wonderful buffet brunch takes a festive twist featuring some of the Waldorf Astoria culinary icons and a wide variety of Christmas delicacies. The mood will be fun and festive with live music and other fun activities entertain the little ones. Sources say that Santa could be making a pit stop on the Palm, too.

Prices: Dhs400 per person with soft drinks, Dhs700 per person with house drinks, Dhs250 per child between the ages of six and twelve.

NEW YEAR’S EVE GOURMET GALA

Ring in the New Year the gourmet way at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s very special gala dinner. The exquisite culinary journey features timeless classics and modern creations in a casual yet elegant setting around the resort’s infinity pool. Enjoy an elegant canape reception followed by a six-course gourmet dinner of Boston lobster, Fine de Claire oysters, Hokkaido scallops, bluefin tuna with Schrenckii caviar, black cod, wagyu beef tenderloin and more. A fantastic live trio band and a DJ will keep spirits high throughout the night and, when the clock strikes midnight, you’ll have a front row seat to the glittering Palm Jumeirah fireworks display.

Prices: Dhs900 per person with soft drinks, Dhs1,800 per person with house drinks and a glass of champagne at midnight

NEW YEAR’S EVE at Social by Heinz Beck

Social by Heinz Beck will be the place to indulge with an exclusive six-course set menu. The ultra-luxurious dishes include Hokkaido scallop carpaccio, “spagolini” with black truffle and sea bass fillet with white truffle. There’ll be live piano music to complete the magical ambiance, and a clear view of the fireworks, too.

Prices: Dhs900 per person with soft drinks, Dhs1,800 per person with wine pairing and a glass of champagne at midnight.

Click here for more details on all these offers, as well as staycation deals, spa offers and more.