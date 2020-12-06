These are the things that make us happy…

Hey good looking, how are you set for this week? With less than two weeks before Christmas the air is filled with that magic kinda vibe.

Sunday, December 13

Sliding into our lunch order like…

Malak Al Tawouk is offering a limited-edition menu of special sliders. Pick up either three or six fun-sized-buns packed with chicken, crispy chicken, beefburger, cheeseburger, barbecue (chicken or beef) burger, and chili burger (also available in beef or chicken). The combo deals comes with your choice of three sliders, fries and coleslaw.

Set of three sliders for Dhs36, six for Dhs69 and combo meal is Dhs39. Orders via Zomato or Talabat.

Malls hail the retail sale

The very first Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS) is now underway, and it means Christmas has come a little early this year. Just have a quick look at the numbers: There’s up to 80 per cent discounts available in over 3,500 stores, inside more than 20 of the emirate’s malls, and beyond. There’s also a sackful of special give-aways and exciting promotions, one of which — a high-tech Wishing Tree at Yas Mall, is offering daily prizes to shoppers all the way up to December 31.

Monday, December 14

A festive high tea for our habibis

The Arabian-inspired afternoon tea at Majlis, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort has been given a festive flavour this month. Enjoy the stunning spot’s signature tea blend alongside spiced seasonal treats and the dreamy desert island views afforded by the outdoor terrace.

Majlis, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, until December 31, Dhs185. Tel: (02) 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Tuesday, December 15

Walking in a Winter Warner Bros. World

The weather outside may be delightful, but there’s been a cold snap inside Yas’ Warner Bros. World, the largest indoor theme park on the planet. The Winter Spectacular includes a thorough Yuletide-inspired decorative makeover, treats for the little ones (but only the well-behaved ones though), and a special Jingle Bell Rockout show featuring all your favourite characters.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, midday to 8pm daily, Dhs295. Tel: (600) 511115, wbworldabudhabi.com

Wednesday, December 16

Sing when you’re winging

Wing gang, we’ve got news. Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, has just launched a new Wing Thing deal which gets you unlimited house drinks along with 12 chicken wings for just Dhs129. And it’s not just about your standard buffalo sauce dips either, journey through Peruvian Green, Moroccan Charmula, Spicy Makhni, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ and more varieties. And remember the first rule of WIng Gang, the messier the face, the better the taste.

Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Daily 3pm to midnight, Dhs129. Tel: (02) 698 2222, @courtyardabudhabi

Wahey the lads

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes, to track down a great ladies’ night promotion in the capital. They’re everywhere. Good gents nights however, take a bit more sleuthing. So, gentlemen, you’ll presumably be pleased to hear that we’ve cracked the case, Bridges Bar at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has an 8pm to 11pm all-you-can-drink men’s night offering bottomless sips of hops and shorts.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (02) 654 3238, facebook.com/BridgesBarAbuDhabi

Images: Provided/Getty