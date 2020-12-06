6 great things to do in Dubai this week: December 6 to 9

Get these in the diary…

It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From book launches to comedian appearances, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 6

1. Watch a movie hosted by the writer

A Fish Called Wanda, the classic 1988 movie written by and starring John Cleese will be screening at Zero Gravity on Sunday December 6. The man himself will even be there to host the event from 7pm, and ready to answer your questions after. Tickets are priced at Dhs200 including a welcome drink and gourmet popcorn.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Sunday December 6, 7pm onwards, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Monday December 7

2. Treat yourself to a spa day

Ladies, if you’re in need of some R&R, Rixos The Palm has the deal for you. Every Monday, ladies can enjoy a relaxing spa package including a 30-minute coffee scrub in Turkish bath, 30-minute chocolate body mask and a 30-minute back massage. You’ll also get 25 per cent off on all services at Zaki Salon and access to the spa facilities – all for Dhs620 per person.

Anjana Spa, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, Dhs620. @rixosthepalmdubai

3. Enjoy alfresco drinks for Dhs25

From December 1 at The Bungalow, you can snap up a range of drinks for just Dhs25, including mulled wine, sangria, frozen cocktails, house wines and house spirits. The discounted drinks will be available from 5pm to 1am each day, all the way until December 25, which is just the kind of good news we need at the end of this year.

The Bungalow Beach Bar, La Mer, Tue to Sun, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 994 7970 or email info@bungalowdubai.com. bungalowdubai.com