6 great things to do in Dubai this week: December 6 to 9
Get these in the diary…
It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From book launches to comedian appearances, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.
Sunday December 6
1. Watch a movie hosted by the writer
A Fish Called Wanda, the classic 1988 movie written by and starring John Cleese will be screening at Zero Gravity on Sunday December 6. The man himself will even be there to host the event from 7pm, and ready to answer your questions after. Tickets are priced at Dhs200 including a welcome drink and gourmet popcorn.
Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Sunday December 6, 7pm onwards, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai
Monday December 7
2. Treat yourself to a spa day
Ladies, if you’re in need of some R&R, Rixos The Palm has the deal for you. Every Monday, ladies can enjoy a relaxing spa package including a 30-minute coffee scrub in Turkish bath, 30-minute chocolate body mask and a 30-minute back massage. You’ll also get 25 per cent off on all services at Zaki Salon and access to the spa facilities – all for Dhs620 per person.
Anjana Spa, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, Dhs620. @rixosthepalmdubai
3. Enjoy alfresco drinks for Dhs25
From December 1 at The Bungalow, you can snap up a range of drinks for just Dhs25, including mulled wine, sangria, frozen cocktails, house wines and house spirits. The discounted drinks will be available from 5pm to 1am each day, all the way until December 25, which is just the kind of good news we need at the end of this year.
The Bungalow Beach Bar, La Mer, Tue to Sun, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 994 7970 or email info@bungalowdubai.com. bungalowdubai.com
Tuesday December 8
4. Watch the Palm Fountains from a stunning new restaurant
Samajke Restaurant and Lounge occupies the spot formerly inhabited by Seafood Kitchen. Spread across two floors, the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces. The venue has amazing views of the new Palm Fountain, and from 4pm until sunset every day you can enjoy 25 per cent off signature cocktails. The restaurant specialises in seafood and takes influences from Mediterranean-style cooking.
Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com
Wednesday December 9
5. Attend the book launch of a top Dubai chef
This Wednesday, Natasha Sideris presents her brand new cook book, Tashas Inspired. Guests are invited to a Avli by Tashas x XVA Gallery dinner to enjoy a tasting menu highlighting each chapter of the book. For Dhs550 you can enjoy dishes such as red snapper ceviche, squid ink risotto with calamari, short rib stifado and veal schnitzel, as well as a signed copy of the new book.
Avli by Tashas, DIFC, Wednesday December 9, 7.30pm onwards, Dhs550. @avlibytashas
6. Celebrate Coya’s 6th birthday
Much-loved Latin American restaurant Coya Dubai will be hosting its sixth birthday party this Wednesday. Under the theme ‘nostalgia’, Coya will have a four-piece band and resident DJs in the main dining area as well as a special guest DJ in the Members Club. Guests will receive a complimentary alfajores for dessert and a polaroid photo to take home.
Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah Resort, Wednesday December 9, 8pm onwards. Tel: (04) 316 9600. @coyadubai