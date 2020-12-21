It is home to a podcast room, a library, a co-working space, cafe and of course, amazing works of art…

Culture vultures, take note: A new hybrid progressive art space has just opened in the heart of Dubai called Foundry.

Foundry is a progressive art, cultural and co-working space located on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. Not only is it perfect for the vibrant and busy neighbourhood, it is also a great addition to the art and culture scene in the city.

The best news is that the art space is free if you want to visit.

Here’s what you’ll find inside.

The art space will host a comprehensive programme of art exhibitions, workshops, entertainment and talks, as well as an inspiring environment for multidisciplinary activities elevating the arts and cultural scene of the UAE.

Currently, the art space has exhibitions hosting renowned artist Jeffar Khaldi, Navid Azimi Sajadi, Goncalo Mabunda by AKKA Project, Rawda Al Ketbi, Ayesha Hadhir and Sheikha Al Ketbi that features a private photography collection of Khalid Shafar.

If you like creative sculptors, you’ll like the exhibit dedicated to Goncalo Mabunda – an acclaimed sculptor who creates objects of beauty from instruments of death.

The sculptor who hails from Mozambique uses items such as decommissioned weapons, land mines, soldiers boots and more to create masks, thrones and figures.

Foundry also includes a cosy cafe where visitors can grab a coffee and a bite to eat. And yes, you can (carefully) wander around the entire art space with a coffee in hand as you take in all the stunning art and installations.

If you’re visiting the art space to work, the cafe is a nice option, but there is also a co-working space available on the upper floor. You will have enough seclusion so you can concentrate and tick off tasks on your to-do lists, but it also offers a view of the main art space below if you need a screentime break.

But that’s not all you’ll find on this floor.

If you’re in the mood to read or get some creative thinking done, next to the co-working space there is a small corridor with reading pods.

Complete with comfortable seats, this is the perfect spot to flip the pages of a book or to get some creative thinking done. You can even climb a small ladder to reach a pod on the upper berth if you want complete seclusion.

Didn’t carry a book with you? Don’t worry, a selection of books is also available and they even have options for students.

In the main art space, visitors will even find steps leading upstairs to ‘The Room’ – which is a space that can be used to create and record podcasts. Options for renting the spaces for personal shows will be available on their website soon.

Starting from January 2021, the progressive art space will also host cultural programmes and events, host talks conducted by local, regional, and international artists and more. You will even be able to rent the space for personal shows via Foundry’s online portal.

Screenings of documentaries, movies and art films and a variety of workshops are also in the works for the new year. For now, book some culture time in your calendar to check out the cool art work they have on display.

Foundry, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. For more information visit @foundrydowntown

Images: What’s On/social