Tuck into dinner while enjoying enthralling cultural performances…

If you’re looking for a new unique dining concept in the city to try, Vii Dubai, the brains behind the floral-sheltered Secret Garden and mystical Red Room, has a new multi-sensory dining and live entertainment spot that will be right up your alley.

Located at the Conrad Dubai, Amber Hall offers diners an opulent and engaging atmosphere with live performances that take place daily and tantalizing international cuisine.

The intimate and welcoming venue features a classy and modern interior design with hints of vintage broadway theatre, complete with cascading centre ballroom signage, a majestic ceiling and unique geometric lines illuminated across the walls.

The venue will boast an extravagant centre stage that will showcase a line-up of fascinating artistic performances. The chic dining tables will overlook the live centre stage so you’ll have a great view of the sensational live performances that take place daily.

Expect a rich variety of classical and modern acts ranging from contemporary dancers, violin, cello and saxophone players to pop and opera singers, amongst many other extraordinary live acts.

And… what’s on the menu?

The exclusive menu has been curated by a renowned international chef and features ostentatious starters such as beef carpaccio and chicken skewers. Burrata and tahini watermelon from the salad menu look just as delicious.

For mains, there are dishes such as grilled baby piri chicken and glazed salmon you can pair with sides like loaded fries and truffle chips. And if you’re craving sushi, makki rolls, ceviche and norigrami tacos are available. There are delicious desserts on the menu, too.

You’ll also find a lit grape station at the back of the venue.

Amber Hall has opened just in time for New Year’s and will be celebrating with an extravaganza of fireworks-themed performances and celebrations to mark the end of 2020.

Amber Hall, Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily from 7pm to 3am, Tel: (0)52 740 4777. @amberhallbyvii

Images: Amber Hall