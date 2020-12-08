From movies to workshops, exhibits and more…

If you have a calendar full of festive events coming up, here’s something different that will still add a sparkle to your eyes.

Alliance Française Dubai in Oud Metha is hosting a three-day festival from Saturday December 11 to Sunday December 13 packed with movies, shows, cooking and music workshops.

Here’s a schedule.

Friday December 11

From 11am to 1.30pm, children ages 5 to 10 will be able to attend a cooking workshop where they will make their own Christmas cake. The workshop is Dhs35 for members and Dhs50 for non-members.

For kids who love to spend time in front of the telly, there’s the Ciné Folie Children Film Festival – a fabulous movie programme for various age ranges. A schedule can be found here. Non-members will have to pay Dhs35 and it’s Dhs15 for members. Students of language centre go free.

For fans of comics, Machines à Bulles – a digital art exhibition takes place on all days of the festival which invites you to explore digital art and question our relationship to comic books. It’s free entry.

Saturday December 12

From 10am to 5pm, a Christmas bazaar takes place and is the perfect spot for some last-minute Christmas gift shopping. Expect more than 30 stalls selling decoration items, jewellery, clothes, flowers, bags and more.

For the musical kid, there’s a Djembe music workshop at 3pm and a piano recital follows at 4pm broadcasted live from France. Expect music of the classical repertoire (Chopin, Bach, Beethoven) and movies scores (Disney, Inception, Pirates of the Caribean). This event is free if you want to check it out.

On this day, the film festival runs from 9am to 2.30pm and suitable for little one’s ages five and up.

Sunday December 13

On the final day, families can catch films at the film festival from 9am to 4pm.

And remember, you can also catch the digital art exhibition.

Bookings are mandatory as places are limited. You can make your booking here.

Alliance Française Dubai, street 18, Oud Metha, Dubai, Dec 11 to 13, prices vary. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Images: Alliance Française Dubai