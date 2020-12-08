One for the culture vultures…

Your list of things to do during December may be packed with Christmas brunches, Santa visits and other festive events. As bright and cheerful as those events already are, these awesome art exhibitions listed below will add even more colour to your life.

Here are 5 awesome art exhibitions, installations and events to check out this December

Jameel Art Centre

There’s plenty to see and do all throughout this contemporary art museum throughout the month.

Until December 26, UAE designer exhibition features works by locally-based emerging designers. Expect to see furniture, lighting, accessories, jewellery and more in unique styles and designs.

A one-day family event takes place on December 12 titled ‘Down to Earth: A celebration of all things green’. The free event features entertaining and educational activities, including a green bazaar, talks and workshops for all ages. It takes place from 10am to 6pm.

From December 16, the ‘Do You Remember What You Are Burning?’ exhibition by Hiwa K brings together works spanning more than ten years of the artist’s practice. The exhibition relates to the artist’s home city of Sulaymaniyah, in Iraqi Kurdistan, and his experiences of fleeing as a refugee and returning many years later.

jameelartscentre.org

Blue at Lawrie Shabibi

The colour blue is saturated with meanings – freedom, imagination, inspiration, sadness, spirituality, wisdom, peace and much more. And at this exhibition, you will find works by a multi-generational group of artists with different expressions exploring the dialectic between meaning and visual sensation. You have until January 7 to catch this exhibition.

lawrieshabibi.com

Covid Conversations at Tashkeel Studio and Gallery

Featuring visual artists of all disciplines, 40 UAE based artists and designers have put on display the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. By understanding and processing the reactions to the pandemic, the exhibition aims to examine the several aspects such as psychological impact, creativity in the light of limitations and more. The exhibition will be accompanied by talks, tours and workshops.

tashkeel.org

Green Art Gallery

At this solo exhibition, New York-based Iranian artist Maryam Hoseini presents paintings on geometrically shaped, vertically oriented panels. The panels present equally abstracted figures – cast between the human and the animal – displaying their confinement, displacement, and subjugation. As the paintings draw us closer, we become a ghostly third-person observer within the space of the paintings themselves. This exhibition runs until January 7.

gagallery.com

Virtual exhibitions

Highly Strung by Aya Haidar

Lebanese multi-medium artist Aya Haidar has put together a unique exhibition by recycling found objects into poetic works that explore labour, displacement, memory and womanhood. Get access to the exhibition here. It will be available to view only until December 16.

artdubai.ae

