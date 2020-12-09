10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: December 10 to 12
From festive events to performances and an exclusive dinner with John Cleese…
The weekend may be shorter compared to the one we had the previous week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fill it with plenty of amazing things.
From brunches to visiting festive gardens, there’s plenty going on to fill your weekend.
Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend
Thursday, December 10
1.) See the tree light up at The Meydan Hotel
Sip on complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate, festive cookies and expect a visit from Santa Claus himself at this gorgeous tree lighting at The Meydan Hotel. It takes place at the Hotel Lobby and Lounge at 6pm.
The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Al Meydan Road, Dubai, Dec 10 at 6pm. Tel: (04) 381 3333. themeydanhotel.com
2.) Visit an utterly delicious butter pop-up
If carbs are what you’re craving after a long week at the office, this butter pop-up is one you should visit. The event is spread over three days from December 10 to 12 at The Walk, JBR in front of Roxy Cinema and visitors will have the opportunity to make dairy butter, meet world-renowned cheese and French dairy aficionados, get recipe ideas, learn about the French butter’s origin and just what makes it so tasty.
Butter Stories pop-up, The Walk, JBR (in front of Roxy Cinemas), Dubai, 10am to 12pm from Dec 10 to 12.
3.) Visit Santa at Souk Madinat Jumeirah
For some festive family time, round up the family and head to Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Santa will be making an appearance at the Grotto, which will be manned by Santa’s elves between 4pm and 7pm each day. The Souk’s central courtyard is also being transformed into Santa’s workshop, with daily activities such as painting, string art, DIY snow globe jars and decoupage, from noon to 10pm daily.
Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 10 to 26, daily noon to 10pm (Santa’s Grotto open 4pm to 7pm). @soukmadinatjumeirah
4.) Meet your girlfriends at Bounty Beets
For some much-needed gossip catch up with the girls, head to Bounty Beets after 6pm where you can enjoy five drinks and small bites for Dhs99. If you’re craving a bit more, opt for the Dhs149 deal where you will get five drinks, dinner and a dessert. The amazing terrace is perfect to soak in the weather as you catch up with the sounds of a live DJ providing the perfect background music. Reservations are a must.
Friday, December 11
5.) Enjoy brunch at a Xmas Garden
Held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until December 26, enjoy a Christmas brunch at the Xmas Garden at Grand Hyatt Dubai from 1pm to 4.30pm. Mouthwatering dishes include baked sweet potatoes, beef chorizo hot dogs, lamb shank and jolly beverages can be enjoyed from the signature kiosks. After you’ve filled your bellies, enjoy happy hour with loved ones under the stars.
Xmas Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha Road, Dubai, every Thur, Fri and Sat from Dec 10 to 26, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 1234. @grandhyattdubai
6.) Get into a jazzy festive mood with Santa Baby at Dubai Opera
For a jazzy Christmas, Dubai Opera is bringing ‘Santa Baby’ – a festive jazz concert performed by NSO Big Band to town. There are two performances on December 11 taking place, one at 2pm and the second at 8pm. Tickets cost just Dhs190 and it includes a house beverage to help put you in a cheery mood. Santa Baby will, of course, be belted out along with other traditional tunes such as Joy to the World, Jingle Bells and O’ Holy Night. There’s also a hilarious 12 Bars of Christmas. Tickets need to be purchased here.
Santa Baby, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dec 11, 2pm and 8pm, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
7.) Head to Downtown Dubai and check out the latest water activities
Round up the little ones and head to the new extension of The Dubai Fountains to check out their The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences. The family-friendly activities include a dedicated kid’s activity, a family boating experience, a unique kayaking adventure, and a floating garden. But don’t forget to make a booking online here.
The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences, Downtown Dubai, open daily from 12pm to 8pm (last entry 7.30pm) prices start from Dhs50, @atthetopburjkhalifa
Saturday, December 12
8.) Enjoy an exclusive dinner with the legendary John Cleese
Nab your tickets now for an intimate meet-and-greet with the award-winning actor and comedian – John Cleese. Each couple will receieve an individually signed photograph with John Cleese and will get to enjoy a 30-minute drinks reception and three-course dinner with a beverage package. The evening will conclude with an after-dinner speech, followed by a riveting Q&A session. Just how exclusive? Well, only 50 guests can attend, so purchase your tickets here for Dhs950.
Dinner with John Cleese, Peregrine Ballroom, Arabian Court, One&Only Royal Mirage, Mina Seyahi, Dubai, Dec 12 at 7pm. Dhs950. Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net
ALSO READ: What happened when What’s On met John Cleese
9.) Catch a family festival at Jameel Arts Centre
A one-day family event takes place on December 12 titled ‘Down to Earth: A celebration of all things green’. The event takes place at the beautiful Sculpture Park at Jameel Arts Centre will feature a green bazaar, talks and workshops for all ages. Guided tours of the famed desert gardens, as well as a programme of children’s activities, will run throughout the day. It takes place from 10am to 6pm.
Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, 10am to 6pm on Dec 12. @jameelartscentre
10.) Catch a William Shakespeare play at The Junction
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (one of the playwright’s most beloved and widely performed plays) is being performed at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue by H72 Productions. The musical adaptation uses popular music and dance to bridge the gap for modern audiences. The drama will unfold on stage during the weekends from December 11 to 19. Read more here.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dec 11 to 19, Dhs100 per ticket. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai
Images: Supplied