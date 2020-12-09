10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: December 10 to 12

From festive events to performances and an exclusive dinner with John Cleese…

The weekend may be shorter compared to the one we had the previous week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fill it with plenty of amazing things.

From brunches to visiting festive gardens, there’s plenty going on to fill your weekend.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend

Thursday, December 10

1.) See the tree light up at The Meydan Hotel

Sip on complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate, festive cookies and expect a visit from Santa Claus himself at this gorgeous tree lighting at The Meydan Hotel. It takes place at the Hotel Lobby and Lounge at 6pm.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Al Meydan Road, Dubai, Dec 10 at 6pm. Tel: (04) 381 3333. themeydanhotel.com 2.) Visit an utterly delicious butter pop-up If carbs are what you’re craving after a long week at the office, this butter pop-up is one you should visit. The event is spread over three days from December 10 to 12 at The Walk, JBR in front of Roxy Cinema and visitors will have the opportunity to make dairy butter, meet world-renowned cheese and French dairy aficionados, get recipe ideas, learn about the French butter’s origin and just what makes it so tasty. Butter Stories pop-up, The Walk, JBR (in front of Roxy Cinemas), Dubai, 10am to 12pm from Dec 10 to 12.

3.) Visit Santa at Souk Madinat Jumeirah

For some festive family time, round up the family and head to Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Santa will be making an appearance at the Grotto, which will be manned by Santa’s elves between 4pm and 7pm each day. The Souk’s central courtyard is also being transformed into Santa’s workshop, with daily activities such as painting, string art, DIY snow globe jars and decoupage, from noon to 10pm daily.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 10 to 26, daily noon to 10pm (Santa’s Grotto open 4pm to 7pm). @soukmadinatjumeirah