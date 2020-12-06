It is one of the famous playwright’s most widely performed plays…

You may have read plenty of William Shakespeare’s literary works at school or in your leisure time, but have you seen it come to life in front of your eyes? If you haven’t, now’s your chance as A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue this month.

It is one of the playwright’s most beloved and widely performed plays so it’s one you don’t want to miss. The performance dates to note are December 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.

Performed by H72 Productions, the production is a musical extravaganza with nearly 30 actors, singers, dancers and musicians breaking out into popular song and dance numbers married into the original verse.

What’s the play about?

There are four main plots to this play comprising of various levels and characters. However, the dominant theme is love – a subject to which Shakespeare returns constantly in his comedies.

In short, the play follows an upcoming royal wedding in Athens which leads a pair of young, star-crossed lovers and a group of well-meaning amateur actors into an enchanted forest. Enter in another set of characters – magical fairies who wreak havoc with their hearts.

The musical adaptation is a vision of director Lydia Medeiros, a theatre artist with 20 years experience. Shakespeare is her first love and passion, and she promises an entertaining evening for all.

Commenting on the production, Medeiros stated, ‘…we use popular music and dance to bridge the gap for our modern audience so that they have a way into the text that is familiar to them. Shakespearean English is nobody’s first language. But say if you hear U2’s epic “With or Without You” – all of a sudden, you know and feel exactly what Oberon is thinking, and the text comes alive in new ways. And, you know, it’s fun!’

Here are the performance details

The drama will unfold on stage at The Junction at Alserkal Avenue from December 11 to 19. Timings are listed below:

December 11 – 7.30pm

December 12 – 2.00pm and 7.30pm

December 17 – 7.30pm

December 18 – 7.30pm

December 19 – 2.00pm and 7.30pm

Tickets cost Dhs100 per person and can be booked here. Seats are on a first-come-first-served basis, so get to the venue on time to snap up a great spot.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dec 11 to 19, Dhs100 per ticket. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

