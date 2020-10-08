Have yourself a very jazzy Christmas…

The countdown to Christmas is officially on with less than three months to go for the most wonderful time of the year. And it’s never too early to flip to the last month of the year in your diary to start pencilling in those Christmas events.

As they do every December, Dubai Opera is celebrating the festive season and is promising a ‘Blue Christmas’ with a cool jazzy event on Friday December 11 called ‘Santa Baby’ – a festive jazz concert performed by NSO Big Band.

There are two performances taking place, one at 2pm and the second at 8pm. Tickets cost just Dhs190 and it includes a house beverage to help put you in a cheery mood.

The festive concert promises to have you rockin’ around the Dubai Opera theatre (while socially distancing, of course) celebrating in full swing with your favourite festive hits performed in a not so traditional, jazzy holiday fashion.

The NSO Big Band have previously wowed audiences with their performances and this December, they have masterfully combined dazzling instrumentals, singing and humour to create a ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ the entire family will enjoy.

Expect to sing along to a mix of tunes from the traditional such as Joy to the World, Jingle Bells and O Holy Night to the contemporary Yo Tannenbaum, Everybody’s Waitin’ For The Man With The Bag, O Holy Night, Christmas Time Is Here, Silver Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You and more.

There’s also a hilarious 12 Bars of Christmas and, of course, Santa Baby will be belted out.

Tickets need to be purchased online here in advance but if your family is larger than four, you can email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com to ensure you get seats together.

Santa Baby, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dec 11, 2pm and 8pm, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera