Time to unleash some griller tactics…

Barbecue season is well and truly upon us… But if you want to shake up your steak routine with truffle burgers, Indian skewers or American-style smoked meats, check out these three gourmet barbecue boxes, delivered straight to your door in Dubai.

The gourmet burger one

Level-up your burger game with the new wagyu truffle burger box from CarniStore. You’ll get everything you need to make four baller burgers, including wagyu beef patties, potato buns, aged cheddar, caramelised onions and truffle mayo. Barbecue or pan-sear your burgers to your liking, then load them up.

CarniStore wagyu truffle burger box, Dhs120 (serves 4). Tel: (04) 331 3337. carnistore.com

The fancy French one

This cute bistro is one of our favourite date-night spots in Dubai, but if you want to play chef at home, then order one of Couqley’s steak boxes. Couqley’s steak frites comes with 180g eye filet steaks, the supremely slurpable Couqley sauce, a green salad and ready-to-cook fries. There’s also a top-notch entrecote with your choice of Couqley, Roquefort, mushroom or pepper sauce, and a range of sides you can add on. Prices start at Dhs138 for steak frites for two.

Couqley, JLT, Steak frites, from Dhs138 for two, or Dhs258 for entrecote for two. Tel: (0)55 491 0097. @couqleyuae

The sausage fest one

Best known for their winning sausages, the Fabrique has just opened a chic butchery and deli in JLT. Order a barbecue box packed with gourmet sausages, hotdogs, steaks, skewers and other meaty marvels, from Dhs170 to Dhs220. For delivery, visit: clip.chatfood.io/the-fabrique

The Fabrique Butchery & Deli, Cluster F, HDS Tower, JLT, Sat to Wed 11am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 584 4057. Visit: @sausagefabrique

The Indian one

Spice up your grill party this weekend with the new Mohalla barbecue boxes. These Indian-inspired boxes come with your choice of chicken tikka, tender chicken kebabs, tandoori prawns, or a combination of all three. Prices range from Dhs250 to Dhs345 for a 1kg serve that’s good for two to four people. Each box comes with homemade naan, salads, and Indian sauces and chutneys.

Mohalla, Building 5, Ground Floor, Dubai Design District, Indian barbecue boxes, from Dhs250. Visit: order.chatfood.io/mohalla/delivery

The smoky Southern one

For the taste of Southern America right here in Dubai, order a smoky feast from The Mattar Farm. Take your pick of beef brisket, ribs, chicken, turkey, duck and sausages, all smoked to perfection then delivered to your door. There’s a minimum order of Dhs400, with a Dhs15-25 deliver fee – and you’ll need to place your order 24-48 hours in advance in order to allow time for the smoking process. Don’t forget the American-style sides, such as coleslaw, potato salad and Southern-style rice.

The Mattar Farm, Mon to Sat 12pm to 9pm. WhatsApp: 052 628 8277. themattarfarm.com

Images: Supplied/Instagram