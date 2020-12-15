The screening list includes all-time festive faves…

Nothing beats curling up and getting cosy with a great movie at Christmas time during the winter season. For a unique experience, round up your loved ones and head to the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and catch a festive flick under the night sky.

To celebrate the Christmas season, Souk Madinat Jumeirah has covered the Souk amphitheatre with comfortable bean bags and will be screening festive movies until December 26. The movie begins at 7.30pm which is a perfect post-work activity with loved ones. It can get chilly, so make sure you dress warm.

The best news? It won’t cost you a single dirham as there’s no price for admission. However, seats will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, so make a beeline to the amphitheatre to book your spot the second you arrive.

During the movie, if you want to munch on snacks, there are kiosks around the venue selling piping hot popcorn, chai, hot chocolate, gelato, pastries and more.

Excited? Here’s a list of movies begins screened.

December 15 – Jingle all the way

December 16 – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

December 17 – The Polar Express

December 18 – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

December 19 – Klaus

December 20 – The Santa Clause

December 21 – The Man Who Invented Christmas

December 22 – Elf

December 23 – Jingle all the way

December 24 – The Christmas Chronicle

December 25 – Christmas with the Kranks

December 26 – Rise of the Guardians

Apart from this fun movie-night, there’s plenty of festive events taking place at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah including a festive garden where visitors can enjoy a range of activities including carol singing, local musicians and garden games. There’s also a free Santa’s Grotto held daily between 4pm and 7pm, arts and crafts workshops, a winter wonderland and of course, plenty of restaurants offering up festive treats.

Festive Movie Nights, Souk Madinat, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, free, until Dec 26. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. @soukmadinatjumeirah

Images: Souk Madinat Jumeirah and movie still