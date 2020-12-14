These treats are the cherry on top of the cake…

Picture this. You’ve enjoyed a festive meal that includes a slice or two of turkey, all the trimmings, sides and some festive beverages. Satisfied? Yes. But if you have a sweet tooth, your meal just isn’t complete without that sweet treat.

Thankfully, there are several spots in Dubai where you can pick up a treat or even have it delivered. From pudding to yule logs, here is a list of Christmas treats you must try before the festive season is over.

Here are 5 desserts you must try this December

Black Tap

Popular burger spot Black Tap is celebrating the festive season with a dreamy dessert: a Red VelvetPudding CrazyShake. The shake comes with a decadent red velvet pudding-filled festive tree cone, with a vanilla frosted rim, topped off with a candy cane, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

It will be available only from December 15 to January 2 across all of the UAE venues. It will be priced at Dhs62 at The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates and Dhs69 at Rixos Premium JBR and Jumeirah Al Naseem.

Black Tap, several venues: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Rixos Premium JBR and Jumeirah Al Naseem, festive Crazyshake available from Dec 15 to Jan 2. Dhs62-69. @blacktapmedubai

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

If you’re a fan of yule logs, you’ll love this one prepared by Chef Pierre Gagnaire. Called the ‘Nobile’, the dessert is made with coconut and lime biscuit, chamomile, mango, pineapple and with a twist of coriander. Now, that sounds so refreshing! It’s all yours for just Dhs175 from Choix Patisserie and Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire.

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire, Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, available until Dec 31, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 701 1127. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com

LDC Kitchen & Coffee

If the cool Dubai winters have got you thinking about hot chocolate, this is one sweet treat you don’t want to miss. LDC Kitchen & Coffee have a limited edition ‘Drop it Like It’s Hot Chocolate Bombs’ which are essentially the perfect amount of cocoa powder and marshmallows sealed inside a ball made of chocolate.

The chocolate bombs need to be dropped into a steaming mug of hot milk and all you have to do is what the magic unfold in front of your eyes. The hot chocolate bombs look like colourful ornaments and can be purchased for Dhs28 for one or get a set of three for Dhs70. They can be ordered at the cafe or on Deliveroo from December 15 onwards.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, One JLT, Dubai, available from Dec 15, Dhs28 for one, Dhs70 for three. Tel: (04) 320 9669. @ldckitchen

Marks & Spencer

Everyone’s childhood favourite, Colin the Caterpillar has had a Christmas makeover. The chocolate sponge roll is filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with edible baubles, presents and trees. Yum! It almost (note: almost!) looks too good to cut up and eat. The cake serves 10 and costs Dhs125.

Marks & Spencer, Dhs125, available on el Grocer app and marksandspencermena.com

Tania’s Teahouse

The chef at this cute Instagrammagable cafe has turned a famed festive drink – eggnog and turned it into a perfect pudding. With hints of vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon, this delicious treat will be hard to share as you’ll want it all for yourself. It will cost you Dhs45. There’s plenty of other festive sweet treats on the menu from cupcakes to cookies and more.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Images: provided