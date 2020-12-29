Sponsored: La Mer is lighting up for the Dubai Shopping Festival…

Dubai is at its glittering best for the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), running from now until January 30. Dazzling light displays have popped up across the city, including some spectacular installations in La Mer.

Just like Dubai is a melting pot of cultures, this beachside hub is home to an incredible array of cuisines and dining options. Take your pick of everything from Italian gelato to Arabic coffee houses, Japanese sushi to avant-garde Indian.

Head on down to La Mer during DSF for a dining experience with a difference from these culinary highlights…

For vibrant Middle Eastern dishes: Sikka Cafe

Kickstart your day with the Sikka signature breakfast for two, a bountiful selection of Arabic cheeses, dates chami, dangaw (lightly spiced chickpeas), chebab pancakes, falafel, juices and coffees. Or, linger over mezze, manakish and machbous at this popular La Mer cafe.

Sikka Cafe, La Mer South. Tel: (04) 385 6775. sikkadubai.ae

For inventive drinks and Indian cuisine: Masti

Known for its creative cocktails and globe-hopping cuisine, Masti artfully melds Indian flavours with European cooking techniques. Think: saag paneer lasagne or burrata and truffle pizza with makhani sauce.

Masti, La Mer South. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. mastidubai.com

For cracking-good seafood: Aprons & Hammers

Don an apron and grab a hammer for a smashing-good seafood feast, as you pound your way through a bucket of crabs, lobsters or other crustaceans.

Aprons & Hammers, La Mer Central. Tel: (0)56 685 7404. apronsandhammers.com

For sophisticated cafe fare: The Duchess

This chic cafe boasts sea views, stylish interiors and a modern menu of cafe dishes, including vibrant salads, pretty cakes, freshly baked breads, and decadent truffle-laced breakfasts.

The Duchess, La Mer North. Tel (04) 341 6600. theduchesscafe.com

For flavourful Uzbek specialities: Osh

The flavours of Uzbekistan are on show in this smart restaurant-lounge, which boasts sleek interiors and an incredible outdoor terrace with views over La Mer.

Osh, La Mer North. Tel: (0)55 963 67 56. @oshdubai

Other participating restaurants at La Mer for DSF include:

Amorino

Bareburger

BLK Cab

Catch 22

Cupagahwa

HQ’s 459

Zou Zou

Kaftan

Kaftan Smoky

Lezz-et Steakhouse

Miyabi

Parkers

Steakanji

Falla

O’Doner

Big Smoke Burger

Starbucks

Bado Chinese

Hola

Smoky Beach

Argentina Grill

Stars N Bars

Mediterranean Kitchen

Qahwet Murjan

Train Beach Club

DSF runs from December 17 until January 30, with more than 1,000 brands participating across 4,000 venues, and savings of up to 75 per cent. visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf