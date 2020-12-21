See a doctor before booking that flight…

International travel is a bit of a gamble right now, but if you are planning on travelling overseas in the coming months, then you’ll want to read the latest travel advice from Dubai Health Authority (DHA). On Sunday, Dr Alia Mohammad Al Dallal, acting director of specialised programme services at the DHA, advised Dubai residents to have a medical assessment before booking any overseas trips.

The DHA encourages anyone who is planning to travel out of the UAE to ensure they have all necessary vaccinations – including the Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccinations should be administered at least one month in advance to ensure they are fully effective.

“In terms of the Covid-19 vaccine, people who intend to travel should first seek their healthcare provider’s advice so that they can assess their medical condition, allergies if any, pre-existing health conditions and accordingly seek advice with regard to the vaccine,” Dr Al Dallal said.

China’s Sinopharm vaccine is now approved for use in the UAE – find out where you can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Dubai Covid-19 travel advice

It is important that you are aware of the Covid-19 travel requirements in your destination as well as here in the UAE.

“They may need to take the Covid-19 test prior to travel depending on the requirements of the travel destination,” said Dr Al Dallal.

“They need to correctly time this test so that it is valid at the time of travel. They should also follow all the necessary precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and frequently washing or sanitising their hands.”

If you need to book a pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test, the price at SEHA centres has now dropped to Dhs85 in the UAE.

General travel advice for UAE residents

Dr Al Dallal also offered general travel advice to UAE residents, reminding them that there are mandatory vaccines for certain destinations, such as yellow fever vaccine for African and South American countries.

“Yellow fever presents the greatest health risk for visitors to South America and Central Africa. When patients visit us, we discuss the places they intend to travel, length of stay, their health, current prescriptions and vaccine history.

“Since vaccination requirements vary by country and some require second doses, it is important to visit a travel clinic at least one month prior to travel. Often travellers need more than one vaccine, so planning is recommended.”

