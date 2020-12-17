This is going to take some getting use to…

Dubai Metro travellers, take note: According to a new announcement made by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the platforms of the Dubai Metro stations will now bear numbers rather than end destination names.

The announcement was made on the transport authority’s social media channels on Thursday December 17 in the evening.

Platforms of the Dubai Metro stations will now bear numbers rather than end destination names under a campaign initiated by #RTA to change the addressing systems of these platforms. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/fgNmdp2jqn — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 17, 2020

The tweet reads, ‘Platforms of the Dubai Metro stations will now bear numbers rather than end destination names under a campaign initiated by RTA to change the addressing systems of these platforms.’

A press release issued out stated that RTA is also ‘continuing with the updating of wayfinding signages and audio announcements of the metro stations under a plan started in November 2020.’ It will continue up to mid-February 2021.

Hasan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations, Rail Agency of the RTA stated, ‘Changing the addressing system of the metro platforms involves designating them with numbers instead of end destination station name. The move is intended to keep pace with the latest international practices of the industry,’

He also stated that ‘The updating wayfinding signages and audio announcement of the metro (of both the red and green line) is progressing according to the plan developed following recent changes in the names of five metro stations. It is imperative to provide accurate information about the stations and their platforms to ease the mobility of riders’

At the end of November, the RTA s announced the renaming of five popular Dubai metro stations in Dubai. The name changeover process began on November 25 and will continue until February 2021.

In case you didn’t know: Al Fahidi Metro Station was renamed to Sharaf DG Metro Station; First Abu Dhabi Bank to Umm Al Sheef Station; Noor Bank to Al Safa; Damac to Dubai Marina and Nakheel to Al Khail.

‘The renaming of stations is part of the restructuring of the metro naming rights strategy, added Al Mutawa.

The press releases stated that the campaign covers outdoor directional signs, smart and electronic public transport systems, and the audio ads onboard the metro carriages. It ended requesting metro users to note changes in station names.

So, the next time your travelling by the metro, stay alert.

Images: Getty Images