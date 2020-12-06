You can live-stream the event to get involved…

A one-day music festival titled DXB4BEY will be live-streamed from Dubai Opera on Tuesday, December 8 to raise funds for Lebanon. The event will feature an incredible gathering of local musical talent.

The music festival will be live-streamed on more than 50 Facebook pages, including MTV Lebanon, Virgin Megastores and What’s On. The performances will begin at 7pm, so remember to tune in.

Regional comedy powerhouse Wonho Chung will be hosting the music festival and some of the city’s biggest names will be participating, including Layla Kardan, Kris Fade, Nemr, Tina Yamout, Pav4n, Bull Funk Zoo, Hadi, Danny Aridi, Niki Mukti Quintet, Noush Like Sploosh, Noon, Jad Abi Haidar, Gaya, Jerome Deligero and more.

The initiative aims to raise funds for the Emirates Red Crescent by inviting viewers to donate via a link during the live stream. The funds will go directly to support the charity’s humanitarian efforts in helping to rebuild Beirut.

DXB4BEY aims to generate 10 million streams and raise one million dirhams for the initiative in one day. And the organisers have no doubt that the residents of UAE and people around the world will come together to support the cause.

The host of DXB4BEY, Wonho Chung said that the catastrophe that took place in Lebanon is beyond belief and that art and music can provide a beacon of light and hope.

“It is my hope that our little gesture can help the people of Beirut in any way we can, even the smallest of actions can go a long way, we are stronger when we stand united, against anyone and anything,” said Wonho.

Popular local musician and organiser Niki Mukhi said the beauty and resilience of the Lebanese people has been noticed. “Inspired by their strength, we are bringing the UAE’s music community together to use our voices to sustain the momentum of relief efforts happening as we speak,” said Niki.

The event is being held in conjunction with Bull Funk Studios, Niki Mukhi and The Arbor School.

DXB4BEY, live-streamed from Dubai Opera, Tue Dec 8 from 7pm. Watch the performance on facebook.com/WhatsOnDubai. To donate, or more information, visit: dxb4bey.com.

Images: Supplied