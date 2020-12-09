This is a big win for visitors to Dubai…

If you’re still trying to convince friends and family to come and visit Dubai, the latest news from Emirates might just get them over the line. For a limited time only, Emirates Airline is offering free hotel stays for travellers to Dubai, when you travel between now until February 28.

What’s the catch, you ask? Well, from what we can tell, there isn’t one… Emirates Airline has teamed up with Dubai Tourism and JW Marriott Marquis to offer complimentary accommodation with each return flight to Dubai.

If you’re flying economy, you’ll receive a free one-night stay at JW Marriott Marquis in Business Bay. Booked a business or first-class seat? You’re entitled to two nights’ accommodation at the popular hotel.

You’ll also get to take advantage of 24-hour check-in and check-out, so you can be assured of immediate room access, no matter what time you land.

Plus, Emirates has beefed up the baggage allowance (to allow for all that Dubai shopping), with one extra piece of baggage for flights back to North America, South America and Africa, and an additional 10kg allowance for other destinations in the Emirates network.

The offer is called ‘Your first nights are on us‘ and it’s valid for bookings made until December 23, for travel until February 28.

According to the Emirates website, to take advantage of the free hotel stay, you simply need to email EmiratesOffer@emirates.com with your confirmed booking number, the names of all the passengers in your booking, phone number and email address. They’ll then email you your hotel booking confirmation.

In launching the offer, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said, “Dubai remains one of the most attractive global destinations, and we see strong interest and steady growth in bookings to Dubai from across our network and particularly from Europe. With our latest campaign, we aim to reignite the magic of travel and put Dubai foremost in the minds of people around the world seeking a winter getaway.”

For more information, visit: emirates.com