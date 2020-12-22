Sponsored: There’s a lot going on inside Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort this festive season…

If you make your way to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort over the next few weeks, and you listen very carefully and you might just be able to hear sleigh bells against the soothing sounds of shoreline wash.

The stunning desert island hotel has a sackful of seasonal celebration sessions to help get you in the festive spirit.

But if you want to get involved, you’ll have to move fast, the events are proving to be pretty popular. The Christmas Day meals at Mare Mare and White have both now sold out, but there’s still room left at the Offside Sports Lounge for their all-you-can-eat Christmas barbecue.

And we can’t think of a more authentic symbol for the yuletide period than, ‘eating as much as you can’. This festive barbie is offering alfresco grills between midday and 4pm on December 25 for just Dhs195. You can add on a two-hour beverage package for Dhs189 (0r Dhs228 to make it three hours).

Start 2021 the right way

Fancy riding breezy island vibes right the way into the new year? Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort has got you.

The White New Years’ Eve Buffet Dinner boasts big culinary adventures, electric atmosphere, live entertainment and a family-friendly way to launch into 2021 in the best possible way. Packages start at Dhs475 and kids get in for half price.

If you want to say sayonara to 2020 with some absolutely world-class vistas, Mare Mare is the party pick for you. From Dhs575 you can eat, drink and make merry to the sounds of live guitarist.

Tean is bringing the local flavours to the NYE ensemble. Enjoy authentic Levantine cuisine, grilled meats and fresh seafood, all within dipping distance of the wild blue sea. Packages from Dhs475.

New year, new meal

On January 1, 2o21 — Offside Sports Lounge is kicking off the new year with rousing, refreshing and unashamedly big, recovery breakfast. All the meat, all the carbs and all the yums (also conveniently available for Boxing Day) for Dhs195.

Throughout December Majlis is offering a special festive version of its afternoon tea for Dhs185. Enjoy signature teas and delicate eats, in serene surrounds.

For more information and to book your place now call: (02) 811 4342 or email JSIrestaurants@jumeirah.com, jumeirah.com

Images: Provided