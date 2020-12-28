Sponsored: These captivating light displays are sure to brighten up your day…

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) runs until January 30 and is packed with a plethora of events during which the city springs to life with many venues offering up some of the best shopping and dining deals. A number of family-friendly events, live concerts and much more also take place during this time.

Moreover, the city brightens up with captivating light displays that one can explore either by car along with family members or on foot which is also the perfect way to enjoy the cool Dubai winter. And it’s absolutely free for everyone to enjoy.

Taking place all over the emirate all the way from Last Exit in Al Khawaneej to Al Seef and City Walk, lights draped on trees and lamp-posts, along the metro bridge and more are certain to delight both the young and old. And of course, it will be a huge game-changer for the ‘Gram.

Got a twinkle in your eye? Here are all the spots where you can catch these dazzling displays: La Mer, City Walk, Al Seef, Last Exit in Al Khawaneej, Airport Road, Terminal 3 Dubai Airport arrivals, Maktoum Bridge, Garhoud Bridge, 2nd December Street, 2nd Zabeel, Al Rigga, Muraqabat, Canal Bridge and Financial Centre metro bridge.

As you explore these dazzling light installations there’s plenty of restaurants and cafes to delight your taste buds as well.

From local home-grown Sikka cafe and award-winning Catch 22 in La Mer to Eggspectation and Bare Burger in Citywalk, the dining options are endless – no matter what cuisine you are craving, be it Indian, Italian, Arabic, fast food or even sweet treats.

Plus, dining under the dazzling lights with your family and loved ones will make it a wonderful memory to cherish.

For more information, you can visit this website: visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar/city-lighting-installations

Images: Dubai Shopping Festival