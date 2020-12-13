Your furry four-legged family member will love this…

There are plenty of festive events taking place this December in Dubai, but only a few of them allow you to add your pet’s name to the guest list. So, if you want to take your furry friend along to enjoy some festive cheer, this is one you don’t want to miss.

On December 17, a festive pet-friendly event is taking place at Latin American restaurant, Highway 311 in Jumeirah Lake Towers. Not only will it get your pet’s tail wagging, but you will also be left worry-free knowing that your pet isn’t bringing down the Christmas tree at home.

The event is hosted by pet furniture brand, Furnature and includes a meal and a workshop that pawrents can enjoy for just Dhs59.

It takes place from 4pm to 8pm outdoors at the pet-friendly Highway 311 where hoomans will be able to indulge in a three-course meal that features delicious Latin American fare.

The event also includes a workshop on painting a personalised leash holder which you can take home with you. All the supplies you need will be provided on the day.

The cute Christmas selfie booth designed by Furnature is a must-visit. Not only will the photo serve as a great memory, you can stand the chance to win prizes, discounts and food vouchers. Just don’t forget to tag Furnature in your Instagram post.

As for your pet, they will be able to play around with others at the event and there will be water bowls and even beds provided if they tire themselves out.

Sounds like a fun way to spend the evening. You’ll need to register beforehand on 055 274 4556 to reserve your spot.

Christmas Pet Carnival, Highway 311, Cluster R, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, Decemer 17, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs59. Register on Tel: (0) 55 274 4556. @furnature.ae @highway__311

Images: Furnature Dubai