Brilliant burger joint Pickl is giving away 1,000 ice cream sandos this week at its new branch… but only to What’s On readers…

The ice cream sandwich has become a Dubai classic, but nothing beats Pickl ice cream sandos, one of Dubai’s most treasured treats. Thankfully, you’re in with the chance of bagging yourself one of these hunky slabs of goodness for free.

Here’s the deal: To celebrate countrywide domination, and more importantly the launch of Pickl’s new branch in Madinat Badr at Muhaisnah 1, the burger boys are giving away precious ice cream sandos for free, over the next week during their opening hours, but only in their new branch.

You’ll be able to choose from four different – but equally delicious – flavours: vanilla, salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake and double chocolate.

How do you get your hands on a free ice cream sando? Easy. Bring your phone, show the friendly server at the counter this article on your phone, and that’s it. Bob’s your uncle, one free sando for you.

Terms and conditions are simple. Don’t pass around just one phone between you and your mates and wave it around at the server. These guys are smart and will know you’re cheating. It’s one article screenshot on one phone per person.

Oh, and it’s also one free sando per person, so don’t get greedy.

So, here’s what you do…

Be one of the first 1,000 to visit Pickl in Madinat Badr at Muhaisnah 1 When: Saturday to Wednesday 11am to 1am (the following day), Thursday to Friday 11am to 2am (the following day) Show this article to the server Choose your ice cream sando and devour

Pickl, Madinat Badr, Muhaisnah 1, Dubai, open daily Sat to Wed 11am to 1am (the following day), Thur and Fri 11am to 2am (the following day). @eatpickl

Images: Pickl