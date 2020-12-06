In pics: your incredible photos of the fog in Dubai
Living with our heads in the clouds…
Nothing heralds the change of seasons in the UAE more than the frequent outbursts of fog. From cloud-piercing skyscrapers to full-on white-outs, here are some of our favourite photos of the recent fogs in Dubai.
City in the sky
View this post on Instagram
Dog meets fog
View this post on Instagram
Magical monochrome views
View this post on Instagram
Golden hour in JLT
View this post on Instagram
Fast-moving fog over Downtown Dubai
View this post on Instagram
On top of the world
View this post on Instagram
Popping up through the clouds
View this post on Instagram
We love this technicolour cityscape
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the City of Gold
View this post on Instagram
Misty morning at the Museum of the Future
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT