Living with our heads in the clouds…

Nothing heralds the change of seasons in the UAE more than the frequent outbursts of fog. From cloud-piercing skyscrapers to full-on white-outs, here are some of our favourite photos of the recent fogs in Dubai.

City in the sky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Shtraus (@annashtraus)

Dog meets fog

Magical monochrome views

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Irina Kuznetsova (@irinka_kuznetsova)

Golden hour in JLT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dany Eid (@danyeidphotography)

Fast-moving fog over Downtown Dubai

On top of the world

Popping up through the clouds

We love this technicolour cityscape

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zahid khan (@izahid1986)

Welcome to the City of Gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Stallion (@dxb417)

Misty morning at the Museum of the Future

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olga Chudnovsky (@o_chudnovsky)

Images: Instagram