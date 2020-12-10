Sponsored: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR has your holiday season sorted…

Experience the spirit of Christmas throughout all of December at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR with a collection of legendary dining experiences to suit everyone. Here are five spectacular festive events taking place for you to choose from…

FESTIVE AFTERNOON TEA

The legendary afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR serves up the quintessential experience with a festive twist, at The Lobby Lounge. Dine inside under the sparkling chandeliers for the ultimate festive ambience or al fresco on the terrace overlooking the luscious resort gardens. You’ll find cranberry scones accompanied by Devonshire clotted cream with strawberry jam and lemon curd, a selection of elegant sandwiches, complemented with an assortment of sweets – the perfect ending to a refined high tea.

Daily, 5 to 31 December

Timings: 12.30pm to 5pm

Prices: Dhs195 per person, including tea infusions and coffee, Dhs285 per person including a glass of sparkling, Dhs95 per child (6 – 11 years)

Booking: Call +971 4 318 6150, email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai

TURKEY TAKEAWAY

Bring home a festive feast prepared by The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, JBR culinary team. Simply order and collect your roasted turkey with all the trimmings, including chicken Waldorf salad, chestnut and goat cheese salad, roasted potatoes, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, butter roasted Brussel sprouts, sage and onion stuffing, gravy and sauces and a full dessert spread featuring a Christmas pudding, yule log and Christmas cookies.

From 25 November to 27 December

Prices: Dhs790 for a whole roasted turkey takeaway, 5 to 6 kg (Serves 6-7 guests), Dhs990 for a whole roasted turkey takeaway, 8 to 9 kg (serves 8-9 guests).

Booking: Call +971 4 318 6150, email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai

FESTIVE SPA ESCAPE

Whether you need a little pampering before Christmas or you’re looking for a lovely Xmas day out with the girls, this delightful spa escape could be just the ticket. For Dhs720 per person, you’ll receive a 90-minute wellness experience that includes either a 60-minute massage, 30-minute booster facial and a nourishing hand or foot reviver, or a 60-minute custom facial, 30-minute back or foot massage and a nourishing hand or foot reviver. After the treatment, you can spend the day lounging around the resort’s five swimming pools and private beach.

From 1 to 31 December

Prices: Dhs720 per person including 90-minute treatment and pool and beach day access

Booking: Call +971 4 318 6520 or email spa.dubai@ritzcarlton.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT SPLENDIDO

Welcome in 2021 with a dash of Italian flair in the stylish Splendido. Savour the last supper of 2020 with the authentic flavours of Italy served across six luxurious courses and spectacular al fresco dining.

December 31

Timings: 7pm to 8pm (French sparkling and oyster reception), 8pm to 12.30am (dinner)

Prices: Dhs995 with soft drinks, Dhs1,250 with house drinks, Dhs1,495 with French sparkling, Dhs750 for teenagers from 12 to 16 years old, Dhs500 for children from 6 to 11 years old.

Booking: Call +971 4 318 6150, email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai



NEW YEAR’S EVE AT AMASEENA

Alternatively, celebrate the New Year at the beautiful open-air bedouin setting of Amaseena. Choose from a bountiful display of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, speciality dishes, live cooking stations and fresh seafood, all while enjoying live Arabic entertainment.

December 31

Timings: 7pm to 8pm (French sparkling and oyster reception), 8pm to 12.30am (dinner)

Prices: Dhs995 with soft drinks, Dhs1,250 with house drinks, Dhs1,495 with French sparkling, Dhs750 for teenagers from 12 to 16 years old, Dhs500 for children from 6 to 11 years old.

Booking: Call +971 4 318 6150, email festive.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai



