Sponsored: Deck the halls with bows of holly, at (Fa La La) Lah Lah’s Bazaar…

It’s become quite the season’s winter hotspot, and now Lah Lah’s Bazaar – inside Zabeel House, The Greens – takes a festive twist with a special, family-friendly Christmas Day brunch and a very competitive NYE offer. Here’s exactly what’s going down…

Taking place on Friday December 25, the turkey roast brunch includes a proper Christmas dinner and dessert. They’ll be Christmas songs sung live courtesy of Lixie Lou & Khalil Barazi, and children’s entertainment featuring a bouncy castle, face painting and arts & crafts. After brunch, happy hour kicks off from 4pm to 8pm. Prices start from Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs325 for house drinks, Dhs425 with sparkling, and Dhs550 for the really good stuff.



Still looking for NYE ideas? Lah Lah Bazaar is hosting a bargain deal for just Dhs365. The all-inclusive package includes an open bar and finger food from 8pm to 12.30pm. Meanwhile, Ministry Of Sound UK DJ Mark Robinson, and Richard Round and Greg Dufton churn out the house and disco classics all night long.

For more information, and to book, email lahlah@jumeirah.com or call (0) 45191111. @lahlahdxb