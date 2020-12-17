Sponsored: LDC Kitchen + Cafe is a brilliant new dining concept in One JLT…

The bustling precinct of One JLT is fast becoming one of Dubai’s premier food destinations. The latest hotspot to join the ranks is LDC Kitchen + Cafe, a new homegrown dining concept that proudly wears its homemade ethos on its sleeve.

Chef Omar Basiony is heading up the kitchen, bringing his experience at Flamingo Room by Tashas to the fore. In crafting the extensive menu, Omar has cherry-picked dishes from the world’s great cuisines, taking you from relaxed cafe breakfasts to restaurant-quality dinners.

It’s not only the breadth of the menu that’s impressive. What really sets LDC Kitchen + Cafe apart is the fact that everything – right down to the impossibly flaky croissants and juicy sausages – is made in-house.

On our visit, the dishes skipped seamlessly from an exemplary squid-ink linguine with prawns and pangrattato, to a luscious Japanese-style ramen with al dente noodles and slivers of pickled bamboo shoot.

We also enjoyed a brilliant fried pizza layered with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil, an aromatic Thai red curry, and the aptly named Hot Mess burger. With two mac ‘n’ cheese patties standing in for the bun, a double serve of beef, barbecue sauce and bacon jam, this has to be one of Dubai’s most indulgent burgers.

If there are some familiar touch points here (quality coffee sourced direct from farmers, friendly service, and an extensive menu that covers all bases), that’s because LDC Kitchen + Cafe is actually the latest iteration of London Dairy Cafe.

The home of dependable dining in Dubai has been reimagined, with chic interiors – think Instagrammable murals, lush greenery, cosy couches and plenty of space for co-working – to bring the brand bang up to date.

With a pet-friendly terrace, a huge communal table and two floors of relaxed dining, LDC Kitchen + Cafe promises to become your new go-to in JLT.

And this is just the start for London Dairy Cafe’s revamp… Over the coming months, LDC Kitchen + Cafe’s fresh menu and stylish decor will be rolled out at London Dairy Cafe venues across Dubai.

LDC Kitchen + Cafe, One JLT, daily 7am to midnight (open until 1am on weekends). @ldckitchen