There can only be one winner…

Christmas is not complete without a mince pie (or 20). Here in the What’s On office, we take our mince pies very seriously – so much so that we decided to host a mince pie blind tasting, pitting Marks & Spencer Mince Pies against a miscellaneous mince pie.

Here’s what went down when we blind-tasted mince pies for Christmas…

The results were unanimous, with Marks & Spencer All-Butter Mince Pies preferred for their rich, buttery flavour, subtle spicing, and melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Marks & Spencer has a huge range of mince pies available, including vegan-friendly Plant-Based Mince Pies (4-pack, Dhs29), Gluten-Free Mince Pies (4-pack, Dhs29), Lattice-Topped Mince Pies (6-pack, Dhs19), Puff Pastry Mince Pies (6-pack, Dhs25), and Iced Topped Mince Pies (6-pack, Dhs25), for those who enjoy an extra hit of sweetness.

Our favourite Marks & Spencer Christmas treats

For festive fun: Everyone’s childhood favourite, Colin the Caterpillar has had a Christmas makeover. The chocolate sponge roll is filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with edible baubles, presents and trees. Serves 10, Dhs125.

For vegans: Don’t do dairy? No dramas… M&S Plant Kitchen has a range of dairy-free, vegan Christmas treats, such as these Vegan Salted Caramel Truffles, Dhs39.

For guests with dietary requests: Friends and family with allergies or intolerances needn’t miss out on Christmas treats. The M&S Made Without range includes dairy-free chocolates, gluten-free mince pies, and this rich and indulgent wheat-free Chocolate Yule Log (Dhs95).

For gifting: If you’re popping over to visit friends during the festive season, come armed with a box of Christmas cookies, like the M&S Shortbread Musical House, Dhs69.

For stocking fillers: Young and old alike will delight in find one of these M&S Reindeer Jumbo Buttons in their Christmas stocking, Dhs35.

Shop the full range of Marks & Spencer mince pies and Christmas treats at marksandspencermena.com