Have yourself a cheeky little Christmas at Media One Hotel
Sponsored: Rogue Christmas parties, festive bingo and pub quizzes and bargain staycations from Dhs225…
Have you roamed the halls and lobby of Media One Hotel lately? The party palace has transformed into Santa’s grotto, only in this dimension, Santa’s gone rogue, and you’ll find him slumped in the corner having had too many Christmas puds and Baileys.
His elves, meanwhile are scattered about the lobby, passed out under sofas with nothing but their little green legs hanging out.
View this post on Instagram
Festive bingo at Garden on 8
Festive quiz at Garden on 8
Spend a Rogue Christmas at Garden on 8
Take your turkey to go
Pass out/Sleepover at Media One Hotel
Christmas festivities got the better of you? Book a stay here with rates starting from just Dhs225 (excluding taxes). Breakfast for two is included, plus you’ll receive an upgrade to the next room category, and enjoy late check-out (subject to availability).
To book any of the festive events above, call (0)4 4271000 or visit mediaonehotel.com for more.
Images: Media One Hotel