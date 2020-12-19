Sponsored: Rogue Christmas parties, festive bingo and pub quizzes and bargain staycations from Dhs225…

Have you roamed the halls and lobby of Media One Hotel lately? The party palace has transformed into Santa’s grotto, only in this dimension, Santa’s gone rogue, and you’ll find him slumped in the corner having had too many Christmas puds and Baileys.

His elves, meanwhile are scattered about the lobby, passed out under sofas with nothing but their little green legs hanging out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Media One Hotel | Dubai (@mediaonehotel)

That’s just the way Media One does Christmas. If you’re feeling cheeky too, here’s what else you can get up to…

Festive bingo at Garden on 8

Every Tuesday night throughout December is festive bingo night at Garden on 8. Enjoy unlimited barbecue bites for two hours from 7pm for Dhs149.

Festive quiz at Garden on 8

Meanwhile, the weekly Wednesday quiz hosted by radio stars Jono & Rich takes a festive twist. The quiz starts at 7.30pm and entry is free. There’s happy hour until 8pm as well as bucket deals and food specials.

Spend a Rogue Christmas at Garden on 8

Be naughty and celebrate Christmas at this popular outdoor pub. On Christmas Eve, you can enjoy a festive brunch from 7pm to 10pm. On Christmas Day, pick from one of two seatings: 1pm to 4pm or 4pm to 7pm. Expect a table full of festive platters and unlimited food and drink. Prices start at Dhs299 with house drinks.

Take your turkey to go

Media One’s fab catering team is offering turkey takeaways this year. You just need to order 72 hours in advance. Prices start at Dhs499 for a turkey with all the trimmings (suitable for 6-8 people), or Dhs599 (including dessert). Delivery is free for those living within a 5km radius. Otherwise it’s an additional Dhs100.

Pass out/Sleepover at Media One Hotel