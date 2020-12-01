New films you can catch in cinemas this week: December 3 to 9
Monster Hunter
A portal transports Lieutenant Artemis and an elite unit of soldiers to a strange world where powerful monsters rule with deadly ferocity. Faced with relentless danger, the team encounters a mysterious hunter who may be their only hope to find a way home.
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I.
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG13)
Survive The Night
A trauma doctor is forced to operate on a wounded gunman as he and his family are held hostage by the man and his unhinged brother.
Starring: Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller(PG15)
Ghosts of Wars
Five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. However, they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.
Starring: Skylar Astin, Billy Zane, Brenton Thwaites, Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson
Genre: Horror, Thriller, War (15+)
You’re Not Alone
An evil entity torments a mother and daughter inside the walls of their new home.
Starring: Katia Winter, Leya Catlett, Zach Avery
Genre: (18TBC)
1BR
New to Los Angeles, a woman moves into a seemingly perfect apartment complex, and soon finds out that there are consequences for breaking the rules.
Starring: Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (PG15)
Henchmen
With dreams of being a supervillain, a wide-eyed comic-book fanboy joins the Union of Evil and becomes a hardened henchman’s apprentice.
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, James Marsden
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family (PG)
