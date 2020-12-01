Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Calling all movie buffs! Thrillers and plenty of horror flicks are being screened at the cinemas this week.

Here’s a handy guide just for you. You’re welcome.

Monster Hunter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A portal transports Lieutenant Artemis and an elite unit of soldiers to a strange world where powerful monsters rule with deadly ferocity. Faced with relentless danger, the team encounters a mysterious hunter who may be their only hope to find a way home.

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Survive The Night

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A trauma doctor is forced to operate on a wounded gunman as he and his family are held hostage by the man and his unhinged brother.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller(PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Ghosts of Wars

Five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. However, they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Starring: Skylar Astin, Billy Zane, Brenton Thwaites, Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson

Genre: Horror, Thriller, War (15+)

Tickets: Book now

You’re Not Alone

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An evil entity torments a mother and daughter inside the walls of their new home.

Starring: Katia Winter, Leya Catlett, Zach Avery

Genre: (18TBC)

Tickets: Book now

1BR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New to Los Angeles, a woman moves into a seemingly perfect apartment complex, and soon finds out that there are consequences for breaking the rules.

Starring: Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Henchmen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With dreams of being a supervillain, a wide-eyed comic-book fanboy joins the Union of Evil and becomes a hardened henchman’s apprentice.

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, James Marsden

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family (PG)

Tickets: Book now

Images: still