Thrillers, action, drama and more…

Avoiding the crowds at the restaurants and bars on December 31 and socially distancing yourself at the movies with a hot tub of popcorn? Sounds like a great idea! But if you are going out to bring in the New Year, you have the first week of January to catch up.

And since 2021 is just around the block, make sure you read about the top films we can’t wait to watch in the New Year. From the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more, there are plenty of movies coming out in 2021 that we can’t wait to watch.

And now, on to the movie guide.

Bay of Silence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Will believes his wife Rosalind is innocent of their son’s suspected murder, only to discover the devastating truth behind her past links her to another unsolved crime.

Starring: Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox

Genre: Thriller (18TBC)

Tickets: Book now

Legacy of Lies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A former MI6 agent teams up with a Ukrainian journalist to uncover the truth behind Russian covert operations.

Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Scott Adkins, Sami Karim

Genre: Action, Thriller (18TBC

Tickets: Book now

Tesla

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Visionary inventor Nikola Tesla fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy.

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Eli A. Smith

Genre: Biography, Drama (PG)

Tickets: Book now

Primal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Frank’s caught wildlife in the Brazilian jungle incl. a 400 lbs. white jaguar. He ships it on the same ship as an arrested assassin. The assassin breaks free and frees the animals.

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand

Genre: Action, Thriller (TBC)

Tickets: Book now

Ravage