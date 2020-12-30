New films to watch in cinemas this week: December 31 to January 6
Thrillers, action, drama and more…
Avoiding the crowds at the restaurants and bars on December 31 and socially distancing yourself at the movies with a hot tub of popcorn? Sounds like a great idea! But if you are going out to bring in the New Year, you have the first week of January to catch up.
And since 2021 is just around the block, make sure you read about the top films we can’t wait to watch in the New Year. From the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more, there are plenty of movies coming out in 2021 that we can’t wait to watch.
And now, on to the movie guide.
Bay of Silence
Starring: Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox
Genre: Thriller (18TBC)
Legacy of Lies
Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Scott Adkins, Sami Karim
Genre: Action, Thriller (18TBC
Tesla
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Eli A. Smith
Genre: Biography, Drama (PG)
Primal
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand
Genre: Action, Thriller (TBC)
Ravage
Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG)
Big Foot 2
Follow up-to Son of Bigfoot: Father uses his new fame to fight against an Alaska oil company but when he disappears the son, the mother, a raccoon and a bear head North to rescue him.
Starring: Jules Wojciechowski, Roger Craig Smith, Joey Lotsko, Lindsey Alena, Grant George
Genre: Family (G)
