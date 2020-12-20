Credit cards at the ready, this is the biggest sale of the year…

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is in full swing, with everything from concerts and cash prizes to dazzling light installations across the city. But what would a shopping festival be without some seriously good retail deals. Enter the Dubai Shopping Festival 12-Hour Sale, a massive retail event that’s taking place on December 26.

This retail rush will take place on Boxing Day at Majid Al Futtaim Malls across Dubai. During the 12-hour sale, you can save 25 to a whopping 90 per cent.

During the biggest shopping event on the DSF calendar, there are serious savings to be made at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.

The Dubai Shopping Festival 12-Hour Sale will run from 10am to 10pm, with deep discounts on clothing, electronics, children’s wear and more.

Plus, if you spend more than Dhs300 at any of the participating malls during the 12-hour sale, you’ll go into the running to win one million Share points. To enter the draw, download the MAF SHARE Rewards app, then scan in your shopping receipts (totalling more that Dhs300). The winner will be announced 48 hours after the sale ends.

Boxing Day is traditionally a day for big retail sales around the world, and this year Dubai will be no different. If you can’t make it to your nearest Majid Al Futtaim mall on December 26, fear not – you can still take advantage of savings of up to 75 per cent, as the DSF continues until January 30.

Dubai Shopping Festival 12-Hour Sale, Dec 26, 10am to 10pm, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. mydsf.ae