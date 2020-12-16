Sponsored: The Meydan Hotel is home to festive brunches and New Year’s Eve galas…

Make this festive season one to remember, with Christmas brunches and a New Year’s Eve gala dinner at the Meydan Hotel – including an early-bird discount for New Year’s Eve if you book in advance.

Here’s why the Meydan Hotel is your one-stop destination for festive fun this year.

Festive brunches at the Meydan Hotel

The Christmas celebrations come early to the Meydan Hotel, with festive brunches at Farriers Restaurant beginning on December 17.

The Pre-Christmas Eve brunch will take place on Thursday December 17, priced from Dhs149. The next day, they’re pre-gaming for the big event, with a Pre-Christmas Day brunch on December 18, with packages priced from Dhs249.

Then, on December 24, share a Christmas Eve dinner with friends and family, from Dhs199. Or, book in for the big day on December 25, when the Christmas Day brunch starts at Dhs375.

These family-friendly events will feature live cooking stations, a dedicated kids’ play areas with plenty of games, gifts and a visit from Santa himself.

The Meydan Hotel’s New Year’s Eve early-bird special

Once the Christmas festivities are complete, it’s time to gear up for New Year’s Eve – and this is one instance where it pays to plan in advance. When you book one of the Meydan Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner packages by December 27, you’ll save 20 per cent.

On New Year’s Eve at the Meydan Hotel, Farriers Restaurant will play host to a glittering gala event, with an international menu, live music, and a range of drinks packages to choose from. The New Year’s Eve celebrations begin at 7pm and run until 1am.

New Year’s Eve packages at the Meydan Hotel

Silver package: Dhs550 including gala dinner buffet, a welcome glass of bubbly, and free-flowing soft drinks

Gold package: Dhs750 including gala dinner buffet, a welcome glass of bubbly and free-flowing house drinks

Sparkling package: Dhs875 including gala dinner buffet, a welcome glass of bubbly, free-flowing house drinks and sparkling

Champagne package: Dhs950 including gala dinner buffet, a welcome glass of bubbly, free-flowing house beverages and Champagne

Children up to the age of five dine for free; for ages six to 12 receive a 50 per cent discount; and the full price applies for children aged over 12.

Advance reservation is required, and you’ll enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all reservations booked and paid by December 27 2020.

New Year’s Eve Staycation If you really want to push the boat out, book a New Year’s Eve Staycation at the Meydan Hotel. Priced at Dhs2,100 per person, you’ll enjoy a one night’s stay on December 31 (twin share), a ticket to the gala dinner including drinks, and breakfast the next day.

Farriers Restaurant, the Meydan Hotel, WhatsApp: 056 525 4040. themeydanhotel.com/festive