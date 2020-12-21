Sponsored: One of our favourite events of the year celebrates home-grown brands with a new programme of live entertainment and, best of all, a whole park full of delicious food…

It’s the return of the Dubai Shopping Festival, but it’s not just all about bagging bargains. As well as discounts and deals across the city, one of the coolest pop-up market will return as part of the DSF celebrations.

Now in its 7th year, Etisalat Market Outside The Box (MOTB) will run from December 17 until January 2 at Burj Park. Over 17 days, guests can expect daily live entertainment featuring comedy nights, movie screenings, and a brand new programme celebrating Asian pop culture with K-pop quizzes and dance challenges. Plus, a slime park for kids, plenty of unique homegrown brands and local designers, and – most exciting for foodie lovers – a range of home-grown street-style food vendors including What’s On favourites High Joint plus Lobster Roll, Chiki, Nodo, Moishi, Addicted, WOFL, Soul Sante Cafe, Bunz, Coppasta, Fluff Bite and Soft Serve Society.

You might also like Win! Dhs200 to spend at top home-grown eateries courtesy of DSF

So whether you’re looking for fashion, homewares, things for the little ones, or just a jolly good feeding, plenty of homegrown brands will be on hand to help at the event.

It takes place across the sprawling lawns of Burj Park, and boasts some prime views of the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Dubai Shopping Festival event if there wasn’t many opportunities to bag a great deal or win big, so look out for prize giveaways during every visit.

Free to enter, the market will run from 4pm to 10pm through the week, and 10am to 10pm on weekends.

Etisalat Market Outside The Box, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, 4pm to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 10pm weekends, free. visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf

— For the best of Dubai straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.