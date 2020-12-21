Sponsored: Making merry at Grand Millennium Al Wahda…

This time of year can be hard on the wallet so when we come across ways to live your best festive life for less, we let you know about it.

And it looks like they’ve been decking the halls with savings as well as ways to satisfy cravings at Grand Millennium Al Wahda this Yuletide season.

There’s currently 20 per cent off their ‘Festive to Go’ takeaway packages paired with a bottle of grape. Options include beef Wellington, salmon en croûte, traditional roasted turkey, rack of lamb and roasted rib eye To book your own festive feast, call (02) 495 3794, making sure to pre-order at least 48 hours in advance.

The hotel’s popular gastro cafe 90 Centigrade has curated a special yuletide menu available throughout December. Enjoy festive a la carte classics between 6am and 11am.

Say it with brunch

Unwrap awesome at the Porters legit Brit Christmas Day brunch this December 25, available from as little as Dhs275 for the basic soft drink package. The house beverage version is just Dhs325 and the good times will be rolling from 12.30pm to 4pm.

There’s also a New Year’s Day brunch, because yes, it’s important to see 2020 out with a bang, but it’s just as important to start 2021 with one. Between 12.30pm and 4pm you’ll be able to pick up a soft package for Dhs285, house for Dhs350 and bubbles for an incredibly low Dhs400.

Mixed massages

If you prefer your festive season fun to be more about pampering than panettone, you need to check out the Zayna Spa’s 60minute Festive Season glow treatment. It’s just Dhs375 for a full hour of seasonal self care, including 30 minutes of back, neck and shoulder massage along side a 30-minute body scrub.

And if you’re looking for a great last-minute gift idea you can get Grand Millennium Al Wahda Festive Gift Vouchers, available at bit.ly/GMAWFestiveVouchers.

For more information or to book any of the above, call (02) 495 3794, or email events.gmaw@millenniumhotels.com

Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Wahda. @grandmillalwahda