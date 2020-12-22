Sponsored: From festive teas to gala dinners and more…

Making plans for the festive season? Check out what The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa has to offer.

Festive afternoon tea

Until December 31, indulge in seasonal gourmet sandwiches, warm scones and bespoke festive pastries with the views of the golf course to keep you company.

It takes place at The Lounge and is just Dhs149 for two.

Sacci

Experience an unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner with a four-course menu featuring traditional homemade dishes carefully prepared by Chef Stefano Conti.

It will cost Dhs350 for the soft package and Dhs595 for wine. A special kids menu is also available.

The chef is also preparing a stunning 7–course dinner for New Year’s Eve where guests can say arrivederci to 2020.

Pay just Dhs395 for the soft package and Dhs595 if you want wine. A special kids menu is also available.

Fairways

Let’s Braai is serving up an authentic South African experience with a festive twist. Served up is an array of barbeque with signature marginations and spices, roast turkey, yule logs, Christmas puddings. There’s also a range of unlimited beverage including South African Sangria, hops and klippies.

It runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on December 24 and costs Dhs375 for the soft package and Dhs375 for the house package.

On Boxing Day on December 26, the festivities continue with a special brunch. There will be signature drink stations, a mouthwatering buffet, delicious desserts and vibrant background music – all in one afternoon.

Pay just Dhs195 for the soft package Dhs350 for the house package and Dhs595 for the bubbly package. For children ages six to 12, it’s Dhs125.

On New Year’s Eve, savour the flavours from regions Arabia, Asia, and the Mediterranean as you work your way through appetizers, an extensive seafood selection, live grills, cooking stations and an unmissable dessert station. A DJ will provide the background music for the night.

Pay just Dhs475 for the soft package, Dhs625 for the house package and Dhs765 for sparkling. For kids, it’s Dhs165 per child.

After midnight, head to Lemon & Lime and keep the festivities going until 3am with special festive season cocktails. Alternatively, head to The Retreat where you can enjoy the beautiful golf course and chilled vibes.

Do note that only a maximum of four people can sit per table and reservations are required. Call the hotel on (0)2 616 9999 to make your reservation.

Images: Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa