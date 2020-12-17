Sponsored: Festival Plaza celebrates its one-year anniversary with rewards for all…

It’s been one year since Festival Plaza opened in Jebel Ali. Since then, it has opened 23 retailers, including ACE Hardware, IKEA, Marks and Spencer and more. Plus, a brand new Daiso has recently opened doors this month. Now the community mall wants to give back to the people that have helped make the mall a success – its shoppers.

To celebrate the community, Festival Plaza is launching the CommYOUnity Festival. Kicking off on 10 December until 31 January, the festival will be 45 days of gifts, cash rewards and activations for shoppers to offer them a totally new shopping experience.

Gifting You

To celebrate its regular shoppers, Festival Plaza is calling all visitors to visit its giant gift box in a campaign called ‘Gifting You’, located on the ground floor of Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali, which will be counting down each day at different times of the day. Shoppers must scan the QR Code on the screen and participate in a time-based fun game before the countdown runs out of time to avail a prize. Prizes range from cash credit on the Festival Rewards app, with a total of Dhs300,000 to be given away as cash credit over the course of the festival.

Shopping Bag Frenzy Shoppers will also be rewarded when they spend inside Festival Plaza during DSF. Show proof of spending Dhs250 and you’re eligible to play and win up to Dhs150,000 in gift cards. There will be daily instant prizes as well as a Dhs10,000 grand prize to be won. Remember, every Dhs250 spent means one entry to play and there are no limits on the number of entries. Get your gaming fix and winning fix, done all in one glorious day at Festival Plaza.

Be the face of Festival Plaza

Elsewhere in the mall, shoppers will have the opportunity to become the face of Festival Plaza throughout the celebrations. Get your picture taken during your next visit and you could be randomly selected to have your face projected on screens within the mall, located at five different spaces on the ground floor and first floor. If you are one of the lucky chosen ones, you will receive a link to share your picture with your fans from your new-found five minutes of fame.

Speaking ahead of the CommYOUnity Festival, Jeffrey Laski, General Manager at Festival Plaza said: “We are a destination that is part of a brand that stands for community, so we were always going to go all out for our one-year anniversary to celebrate our community. We can’t think of a better way to mark the occasion than by giving back to the people that have made our inaugural year such a successful one – our customers. We will continue to provide daily exceptional experiences for our customers as they celebrate with us in a safe and convenient environment.”

December 11 to January 31

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, for more information, visit dubaifestivalplaza.com or follow @dubaifestivalplaza