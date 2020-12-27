Six big hits for your Abu Dhabi week…

The period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve — ‘tweenmas — has a reputation for being a bit light on fun. But it doesn’t have to be. Here are six ways to get the most out of the festive lull.

Sunday, December 27

These Galleria restaurants are feeding kids for zero quid

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has restarted its popular ‘Kids Eat Free’ promotion, with discounts on family dining across more than 20 mall restaurants. That includes P.F. Chang’s, La Brioche, Taqado, Nolu’s, Eat Greek, Bombay Canteen, Royal Orchid, Bn Café, Sushi Art, Tortilla, Biryani Pot, LPM Restaurant & Bar, and Charley’s Philly Steaks. There’s also a paralell ‘free desserts’ campaign for all ages at eateries including Wonderbee, Joga, Loca, Coffee Hat and Maison Samira Maatouk.

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Kentucky Fried Chicken and a Pizza Hut

Back in 2003 a little known Brit-Pop band called the Fast Food Rockers released The Fast Food Song. The cacophonous earworm was, unspurpringly, a one-hit-wonder, but the first line of its chorus achieved something truly remarkable — a level of prescience, normally only seen in World Cup scoreline predicting octopuses. The Nostradamian refrain goes like this… ‘A Pizza Hut, a Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and a Pizza Hut’ — a forecast that reached 17 years into the future to this moment now, as we stand on the dawn of one of the most important culinary crossovers of all time: The KFC Chicken Pizza. It’s available now for dine-in at Pizza Hut locations across the UAE and delivery via Pizza Hut’s delivery partners. The base is treated to a smattering of pepper gravy, a liberal sprinkling of oozy cheese and juicy sweetcorn, all topped off with plump nuggets of 11-secret-herbs-and-spice recipe KFC chicken and Twister mayo.

Available through all Pizza Hut delivery partners in Abu Dhabi.

Monday, December 28

Yo-da Man(dalorian)

The full acclaimed second season of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is now available on OSN. A show that introduced us to The Child AKA Baby Yoda AKA Grogu and launched a thousand chiccy nuggie-based memes. It’s a Samurai-esque space Western set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and weaves the yarn of a warrior creed on the brink of extinction, thick with themes of companionship and the price of honour. The second series drops us even deeper down the sarlacc pit, following the emergence of a darksaber wielding Impreirial antagonist, and a mission trajectory that puts Mando on a collision course with the ancient order of Jedi. And if you need one more reason to watch — the season finalé has to be one of our favourite bits of TV this year. It’s available to watch now on OSN, either via satellite subscription or via the handy OSN streaming app (Dhs35 per month, and a free seven-day trial).

When you wish upon a tree

The Wishing Tree has been dishing out daily prizes since it first put roots down in Yas Mall earlier this December. As part of the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, vistiors to the mall are invited to scan QR codes on the tree’s video screens and select a wish from 20 options. Prizes for lucky winners include Etihad Airways return flights for two, Etihad Guest Miles, winter wardrobe glow-ups, gadgets, toys, hampers, experiences and more.

Yas Mall, until December 31. retailabudhabi.ae

Tuesday, December 29

If only every day could be a taco choose day

Desi-Mex fusion restaurant Tikka Tacos is offering 50 per cent of its scintillating line of tacos, this and every Tuesday. Enjoy classics cottage cheese masala and spinach; chatpata aloo; gobi; chicken tikka; beef dry fry and more, wrapped in tortilla goodness, delivered to your door at half the regular price (prices start at Dhs14.50).

Every Tuesday. Order direct by calling (050) 2291 245

Wednesday, December 30

Business in the front, party in the back

Abu Dhabi’s favourite new beach club, Cove Beach has just launched a business lunch — and it sounds like the perfect way to avoid doing any business. Enjoy a three course meal, with soft drinks on any weekday between Sunday and Thursday, all for just Dhs119. Whether you go back to the office afterwards, is entirely up to you.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, midday to 5pm, Dhs119. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty