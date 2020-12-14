Sponsored: The Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai is ending 2020 with a festive flourish…

Things are definitely taking an upward turn as we move towards the end of 2020. But the year’s not over yet, and there are still plenty of memories to make and best lives to live.

And Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai is dedicated to helping us end it on a hot streak, with an all-star, pine-scented, baublicious, festive jamboree of seasonal shinanigans.

Christmas crackers

There’s a grand Christmas Day Brunch at Feast, offering live grills alongside more traditional treats like turkey, with those all-important trimmings. It’s priced at Dhs399 for the soft drinks package, Dhs499 for house beverages and Dhs599 for the sparkling option. On December 25, obviously.

For those looking to stay home this year, but still go suitably ‘extra’ for Christmas dinner, there are huge juicy farm-reared turkeys to takeaway.

New Year, new parties

Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai has two strong New Year’s Eve offerings to choose from too. The first is a fun-filled fiesta of fresh seafood and good times at Feast on the sixth floor. The party starts at 8pm and doesn’t stop raging till the clock hits 1am after a veritable banquet of oceanic bounty, live grilling stations, and a curated selection of sushi. It’s Dhs425 for the soft drinks package, Dhs499 for house and Dhs599 with a sparkling accompaniment.

There’s a night of revelry planned for the NYE party at Larimar by Dawn & Dusk, with spectacular skyline views from one of the highest rooftop bars in Dubai. Your soundtrack for ushering in 2021 comes courtesy of a live DJ and there are signature cocktails to sip into the wee small hours. Taking place between 10pm to 3am on December 31, the house package is available at Dhs300, and the sparkling at Dhs400. You can also reserve a table in the VIP area with access to finger food and table service, for a minimum spend of Dhs600 per person.

And on New Year’s Day there’s an all-day breakfast brunch at Feast. From 7am to 3pm enjoy a soft drink package for Dhs125 or upgrade to a three-hour house beverage option for Dhs150.

Whether you want to go hard or go home, Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai has plans for a perfect end to 2020.

Images: Provided