Think twice before you fire off that fiery message…

The UAE Public Prosecution has taken to social media to clarify the penalties for insulting people in the UAE. According to the video shared across its accounts, the penalties for insulting people in the UAE include Dhs5,000 fine and up to six month’s jail time.

The video acts as a reminder to UAE residents to think twice before insulting anyone – whether that’s sending a salty text or WhatsApp message, shouting down the phone, or verbally slinging some mud in person.

According to Article 374 of the Federal Penal Code, the penalty for libel or insults over the phone, in writing or in person in the UAE is detention for a maximum of six months, and a fine of up to Dhs5,000.

The video also reminds UAE residents to treat public servants with respect, and to not insult them while they are performing their duties. The Public Prosecution states that it would be considered an aggravating circumstance if the libel or insult is addressed to a public servant.

As the animated video plays, the English caption reads, “According to Article 374 of the Federal Penal Code, a person shall be subject to a jail sentence for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine not exceeding Dh5,000 in case the libel or insult takes place over the telephone or facing the victim in the presence of others. The penalty shall be a fine not exceeding Dh5,000 if the libel or insult takes place facing the victim without the presence of a third party or in a letter dispatched to him by any means whatsoever.”

For more information on rules and regulations from the UAE Public Prosecution, visit: pp.gov.ae

Image: Unsplash