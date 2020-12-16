Come on, get snappy for #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge…

Here in the UAE, we’re a snap-happy bunch (one of our favourite tasks is sorting through your pics of the week). But now, there is an even greater incentive to whip out your smartphone or camera and capture this beautiful country we call home. The UAE’s #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge invites you to share your photos or videos of the UAE for your chance to win up to Dhs50,000.

Here’s how you can enter the UAE’s #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge…

The social media competition started yesterday, on December 15, and will run until to January 25.

To enter, all you need to do is take a photo or video (up to one minute in length) of your favourite tourist attraction, natural wonder or iconic landmark in the UAE, then share your creations on Instagram or Twitter, using the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge hashtag.

What can you win in the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge?

Over the first four weeks, there will be two weekly winners, who’ll each score Dhs25,000. Then, from January 15 to 25, there will be two grand prizes of Dhs50,000 up for grabs.

It’s all part of the UAE’s World’s Coolest Winter campaign, in collaboration with Du. The campaign was launched last week, and aims to encourage UAE residents to explore our surrounds, from the desert to the beach, mountain ranges to cityscapes.

Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO, du, said: “By launching #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge, we empower the public to tell their own stories and reflect the UAE from their own unique perspectives. We invite them to embark on adventures this winter. The challenge celebrates the UAE’s diversity, while uniting the community and spreading a positive vibe as we get ready to welcome the new year,”

