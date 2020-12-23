The triple-header will take place on Yas Island…

Conor McGregor will be making a return to Abu Dhabi, bounding out of retirement to take part in the UFC’s triple-header week, starting Saturday January 16.

The UFC made the announcement today, revealing that the organisation’s first three bouts of 2021 will take place on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

McGregor will be making his much-anticipated return to UFC against lightweight rival Dustin Poirier, in what is sure to be a heavy-hitting event.

The rematch for UFC 257 on January 23 comes off the back of McGregor’s June retirement from the sport – although we shouldn’t be too surprised seeing his name in lights again, given this was his third retirement in the space of four years.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that three UFC events would take place at Fight Island’s Flash Forum in the new year. Along with the McGregor-Poirier headliner, Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar will face off on Saturday January 16, followed by Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev on Wednesday January 20.

The January fixtures will be the third time Yas Island has morphed into Fight Island, most recently in October, when Khabib Nurmagomedov cemented himself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters the MMA has ever known.

After the huge success of the first pandemic-proof Fight Island festival back in July — which kicked off with UFC 251 and was followed by three further big Fight Nights — Abu Dhabi has built a reputation for hosting world-class fights in state-of-the-art surrounds.

Stay tuned for more details of the January showdown…